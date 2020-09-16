Silk Star Sei Ashina Found Dead in Her Tokyo Apartment at 36

Sei Ashina was found dead in her Tokyo home, her management company HoriPro confirmed in a statement

Japanese actress Sei Ashina was found dead in her Tokyo apartment on Monday, her management company confirmed. She was 36.

Ashina’s death was confirmed to be an apparent suicide by Tokyo police, according to Variety. The outlet reported she was discovered by her brother after she stopped responding to messages and phone calls.

The actress' reps, HoriPro, confirmed the "sad and unfortunate" news of her death in a statement on Monday, although there was no mention of the cause of death.

"The detailed situation is currently under investigation, but we would like to ask the media to consider the deep sorrow of their families and refrain from interviewing them," the statement continued.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kindness of Ashina during his lifetime and pray for the souls of all of you," the statement added.

Image zoom Sei Ashina in Silk courtesy Everett Collection

Ashina, who began her career as a model, made her acting debut in the 2002 series The Talk of Happiness, known as Shiawase no Shippo, in Japan.

She went on to star in several Japanese films and TV shows including Yae’s Sakura and the police drama Aibo. She also starred as Emily Thorne in the 2011 American series Revenge.

The actress was perhaps best known for her role in the 2007 film Silk.

The film was based on an Italian novel of the same name and followed the story of a French silkworm smuggler and his wife as they travel to Japan in the 19th century in search of silkworms. The smuggler, played by Michael Pitt, soon becomes obsessed with the concubine of a local baron (Ashina).

The movie also starred Keira Knightley.