"It came all of a sudden, and we are all stunned and saddened by the news,” Takeuchi's talent agency said in a statement

Japanese Actress Yuko Takeuchi, Known for Roles in Miss Sherlock and Ringu , Dead at 40

Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi has died, according to multiple reports. She was 40.

Takeuchi was found dead at her Tokyo apartment on Sunday morning, according to Deadline. She was then transported to a local hospital where she was confirmed dead, reported The Japan Times.

Although Takeuchi did not leave a note, her death is being presumed a suicide, according to Variety. She is survived by her husband, actor Nakabayashi Taiki, as well as two children.

"It came all of a sudden, and we are all stunned and saddened by the news,” Takeuchi's talent agency, Stardust Promotion Inc., said in a statement to The Japan Times.

Stardust Promotions Inc. has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Takeuchi began her acting career in the 1996 drama film Cyborg before going on to star in Japanese shows like Romance and Pride, as well as Japanese films like Midnight Eagle, Cape Nostalgia and Ringu, which the 2002 horror film The Ring was a remake of.

Between 2004 and 2007, Takeuchi was also nominated three times in a row at the Japanese Academy Awards for best actress in a leading role.

Among her most notable roles, in 2018 Takeuchi played Sara "Sherlock" Shelly Futaba in Miss Sherlock, a series co-produced by Hulu and HBO Asia that was broadcast in multiple countries around the world, including the United States.

She most recently starred in the film The Confidenceman JP: Princess, which was released in July.