Janelle Monáe Says She Wants to Play X-Men 's Storm in Marvel Movie: 'It Would Be a Dream'

Janelle Monáe is forecasting herself as an iconic mutant superhero.

In a new interview with Empire magazine, the "Electric Lady" singer, 34, expressed interest in playing the X-Men character Storm in future installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Monáe, who has appeared on the big screen in films like 2016's Hidden Figures and Moonlight, said this wouldn't be the first time she's tried manifesting the casting call.

"I definitely have thrown it out there," she said. "One of my dreams has always been to play Storm. I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that."

Storm, aka Ororo Munroea, is weather-controlling mutant who dates back to comics in the 1970s and was famously portrayed on-screen by Halle Berry. The Oscar winner, 53, first donned the cape and pale-white wig 20 years ago, last playing the role in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Alexandra Shipp, 28, played a younger Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019).

"A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job," said Monáe, "and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice."

If the passing of the Storm baton pans out, Berry would likely have some support for her superhero successor. When news broke that Zoë Kravitz would be playing Catwoman in an upcoming Batman flick, Berry congratulated her on representing the role she took on back in 2004.

"Special shout-out to your new #CatWoman, the eternally graceful & extremely bad ass @ZoeKravitz," Berry tweeted in October. "Keep shining Queen & welcome to the family! ♥️✨"

Monáe currently appears on Amazon Prime's second season of Homecoming, a followup to the 2018 podcast-turned-TV-series that starred Julia Roberts. Roberts, 52, doesn't return to the show, but Monáe thanked the star for giving her her blessing for headlining the sequel season.

"It's all love," she told PEOPLE Now in May of Roberts, who serves as executive producer on Homecoming. "I had the opportunity to meet her ... and she was so supportive."