Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton and Dave Bautista Join Daniel Craig in Netflix Knives Out Sequel

Rian Johnson is directing both upcoming sequels, which will welcome back Daniel Craig in his role as Detective Benoit Blanc

Netflix is adding a bunch of A-listers to the upcoming Knives Out sequel.

Monáe, 35, reacted to the news of her casting on social media Wednesday, sharing a series of knife emojis on Twitter alongside The Hollywood Reporter's article.

No further casting news or plot details about the film have been announced.

News of the Knives Out sequels first came in March, when Deadline reported that Craig, 53, would be returning in his role for two future films that Netflix reportedly paid hundreds of millions for streaming rights.

The film was born out of Johnson's love for Agatha Christie novels, and he set out to write his own whodunnit centering around the death of a crime novelist (Plummer), which sets off a fight for his estate among his children and grandchildren. Det. Blanc (Craig) investigates the suspicious circumstances of his death with everyone in the family a suspect.

The murder-mystery earned Johnson an Oscar nomination in 2020 for Best Original Screenplay.

Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig in Knives Out

KNIVES OUT Credit: Claire Folger/Lionsgate/Everett

After receiving the nomination, Johnson told Deadline he "had such a good time making" the film that he was looking forward to a sequel.