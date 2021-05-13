Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton and Dave Bautista Join Daniel Craig in Netflix Knives Out Sequel
Rian Johnson is directing both upcoming sequels, which will welcome back Daniel Craig in his role as Detective Benoit Blanc
Netflix is adding a bunch of A-listers to the upcoming Knives Out sequel.
According to multiple reports, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista and Edward Norton have all signed on to star in Rian Johnson's first Knives Out sequel. The trio will join Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role as the enigmatic detective Benoit Blanc in both sequels.
Monáe, 35, reacted to the news of her casting on social media Wednesday, sharing a series of knife emojis on Twitter alongside The Hollywood Reporter's article.
No further casting news or plot details about the film have been announced.
News of the Knives Out sequels first came in March, when Deadline reported that Craig, 53, would be returning in his role for two future films that Netflix reportedly paid hundreds of millions for streaming rights.
The original film, written and directed by Johnson, 47, and released in theaters in 2019 by Lionsgate, became a box office success with its A-list cast including Craig, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, LaKeith Stanfield and star Ana de Armas.
The film was born out of Johnson's love for Agatha Christie novels, and he set out to write his own whodunnit centering around the death of a crime novelist (Plummer), which sets off a fight for his estate among his children and grandchildren. Det. Blanc (Craig) investigates the suspicious circumstances of his death with everyone in the family a suspect.
The murder-mystery earned Johnson an Oscar nomination in 2020 for Best Original Screenplay.
After receiving the nomination, Johnson told Deadline he "had such a good time making" the film that he was looking forward to a sequel.
"[I had] such a great time working with Daniel, and now just seeing that audiences are responding to it, the idea of continuing it on seems like it would just be a blast," Johnson said. "But there's a lot that has to happen before that can happen, first and foremost being writing a script. So, we'll see."