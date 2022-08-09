Jane Seymour Wipes Back Tears Remembering Olivia Newton-John: 'We Had a Very Special Bond'

Jane Seymour is remembering Olivia Newton-John and the special decades-long friendship the two shared.

While appearing on the TODAY show Tuesday morning, Seymour, 71, got emotional, wiping back tears as she reflected on Newton-John's big heart and the constant outpouring of love she showed others.

"What brings tears to my eyes is that she always cared about other people," Seymour said when asked how she was doing following the news that Newton-John had died on Monday at the age of 73. "She always asked about me, asked about my family, about people I knew or we mutually knew who were going through cancer. She was just this positive light and amazing, amazing person."

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star went on to explain said the two originally met through Newton-John's sister, Rona — who was patient of Seymour's father and delivered the Grease star's nephew, Emerson, over four decades ago.

Olivia Newton-John and Jane Seymour. John Photography/Shutterstock

Their friendship, though, stood the test of the time as Seymour said the two bonded over their lives off-screen.

"We had a lot of ups and downs with careers and husbands and children and life, we had a very special bond and it was pretty unique for me," she said. "I don't think I ever had a friend that really could understand or wanted to understand what that life was like. And I really miss her."

Olivia Newton-John. Sarah Morris/Getty

In one of the most touching moments of her interview on TODAY, Seymour recalled her final visit with Newton-John.

"Well I was with my two sisters in England and she got the day wrong but she knew we traveled for 2-3 hours to get there," said Seymour. "And she got out of bed, got dressed, came out on a walker — I mean, she really should not have gotten out of bed at all — and she just sat down with us for quite awhile and asked us,' How are we? How was our lives? How could she help us?' "

Newton-John also took time to soak in her surroundings. "She just looked around said, 'Isn't it beautiful here?' I said, 'Yes it is.' She said, 'I just sit out here and I just look at the world. I mean, how beautiful? I look at the sky, listen to the hummingbirds, I look at that dog. Look at this life that we have. And us together after all these years.' "

"She reminds me, and will always remind me every day, that life is a journey, has it's ups and it's down, and she just had such strength and fortitude," Seymour added. "As much as she was suffering, she never spoke about it, ever. She just put a smile on her face and said, 'I'm thriving. I'm thriving.' "

Olivia Newton-John. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Elsewhere during her appearance, Seymour praised Newton-John's philanthropy work, especially the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute in Australia.

"I actually had the privilege of going to her hospital , the one that she built in Melbourne, and it was extraordinary." Seymour said on TODAY. "It's a major, major cancer hospital. ... There was an atmosphere when you went there. You said, 'Oh my gosh, Olivia has built the dream place for people who are having to go through the cycle of cancer.' And sadly I know a lot of people who are going through it right now and they don't have anywhere that lovely."

"She just gave back all the time. I think that's the legacy," Seymour continued, touting Newton-John's ability "to care so much about other people and make it happen, raise millions and millions and really, more than anything, open her heart to people and say, 'This is my journey and I'm on it and I'm there with you.' "

Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, announced the death of his wife Monday on Newton-John's social media channels.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," the post began.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."