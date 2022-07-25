"Of course, I'd do it," former Bond Girl Jane Seymour tells PEOPLE as she reprises her role virtually with Solitaire Grand Harvest

Jane Seymour Is 'Very Open' to Reprising Her Role as Solitaire in the James Bond Franchise

Jane Seymour is back playing Solitaire — the card game, not her character from the 1973 James Bond movie Live and Let Die.

But while promoting her partnership with the free-to-play app Solitaire Grand Harvest, in which users can try their hand at the fan-favorite game in an animated farm setting, the 71-year-old reveals that she'd be happy to reprise her role in the iconic film series.

"Of course, I'd do it," Seymour tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I've always been very open about saying that I'd be happy to just walk behind the scene and someone could go, 'Is that Solitaire?' "

The actress was new to the industry when she played the Bond Girl character in the franchise's eighth flick back in 1973.

Also known as Simone Latrelle, Solitaire was a voodoo psychic medium and associate of Bond foe Dr. Kananga (Yaphet Kotto). The high-profile role helped launch Seymour into the spotlight quickly.

The former Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star admits that she was so young she didn't know what to expect.

"I was 20 years old when I shot the James Bond film and I had no idea what was going on," says the mom of four.

More than half a century later, the Open Hearts Jewelry creator remains proud to be among an elite group of women who've played Bond Girls, including everyone from Ursula Andress to Teri Hatcher to Halle Berry.

"I support everything to do with the Bond franchise," Seymour shares. "When they have books coming out about Bond Girls or podcasts or whatever it is, I always show up."

She adds, "There's this really interesting sorority of women who've been Bond Girls, which is fun in its own right."

Today, Seymour spends her days out in Malibu, California, with her family, and admits she is choosier with the roles she takes on — albeit with no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

"I wouldn't even know what retiring is because I don't consider what I'm doing half of the time working," says Seymour, who just threw out the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game. "I love what I do."

That also includes spreading the word about Solitaire Grand Harvest, which the actress is excited to share with everyone from her peers to grandkids.