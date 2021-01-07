Jane Seymour on Aging, Finding the Term Sex Symbol 'Flattering': 69 'Just Appears to Be a Number'

"I don't quite understand what a sex symbol means, but am I still a full-blooded woman? Definitely!" Jane Seymour tells PEOPLE

As she gears up to celebrate her 70th birthday next month, Jane Seymour is doing anything but slowing down.

"I'm working on so many movies right now it's unbelievable," The War with Grandpa star tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She recently shot a film called Ruby's Choice in Australia, will be playing Eleanor of Aquitaine in a series she has been filming in Spain "on and off all year," and has a number of as-yet-unannounced projects she's "very excited" about.

As for being considered a sex symbol in Hollywood, Seymour says with a laugh, "I don't quite understand what a sex symbol means, but am I still a full-blooded woman? Definitely!"

"And 69, to me, just appears to be a number," the former Bond girl continues of the "flattering" sex-symbol term. "I'm feeling incredibly healthy and well."

"At the same time, I think it's lovely that I get to play the 70- and 80-year-olds I'm playing and really represent my own age group onscreen as well. I also often play younger than me," adds the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman alum.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jane Seymour | Credit: Jane Seymour / Instagram

Today, the Emmy winner is focusing on her own self-care by tending to her skin, making sure she eats healthy, staying active via walks on the beach and continuing her hands-on involvement in her Open Hearts Foundation, which has provided COVID-19 relief for women and children through over 20 organizations since the pandemic began in the U.S.

Speaking about one "very extraordinary story" she was involved in, Seymour says, "I was asked to show a woman in the late stages of ALS how to put a brush with a pen in between two fingers and move it with the other arm, and she made 40 paintings, having never painted in her life before. She painted every day until she died."

"Her family was just so impacted by this extraordinary collection, and [the paintings are] now at Barnes & Noble in a book," she continues. "She wanted to pave [the way] forward [for] ALS, to hospices like the one she was in. And I was the one who got her going. ... People are talking about what they can't do — but I've found an enormous number of things that I can do."

RELATED VIDEO: Jane Seymour, 68, Says Aging Up for Role Opposite Alan Arkin, 85, Was "Very Liberating"

"I am really proud of the fact that I get to have a full life," she tells PEOPLE. "I get to have a family life, grandchildren, art. And the nonprofit, the work that we're doing, makes me the most proud."

The War with Grandpa is available now on Blu-ray, DVD and on demand.