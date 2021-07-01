"Maybe we should be asking why these films are made in such a way that their directors are averse to having committed actors participate?" Jane Levy tweeted Wednesday

Jane Levy Hits Back at Don't Breathe Director After He Says She's 'Truly Happy' Acting on TV

Jane Levy is addressing comments made by the director of her 2016 horror-thriller Don't Breathe about why he didn't ask her back for the sequel.

During a recent press event for Don't Breathe 2, director Fede Álvarez said that he sees the "amazing" Levy "in her true element where she's truly happy" on TV, according to Screen Rant. (Levy currently stars as the lead on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.)

In her response on Twitter Wednesday, Levy, 31, began, "I don't really want to revisit this but it feels a little funny ... to have people choosing what the 'best decision' is for me without asking what i think or want … ?"

When asked why Levy didn't return, Álvarez — who directed her in Don't Breathe, as well as Evil Dead (2013) — also said he has "so much respect" for the actress and is "so happy that she's having so much success with her TV stuff," Screen Rant reported.

"When I [pictured] her shooting this movie, I did not see her happy," said Álvarez, 43. "I think she gives 200% every day, and these movies are really demanding in the way we do them also. So I wouldn't have done that to her."

"In general, actors going through this — that take it seriously — go through hell. And she went through hell twice, back to back, with Evil Dead and Don't Breathe," he continued. "By the time of Don't Breathe, it was even harder. Maybe when I called her, she would've said yes. I doubt it, but if she had, I would feel really bad. I wouldn't want to do that to anybody."

In her initial tweet, Levy said, "@fedalvar [is] right though. i would not want to do don't breathe 2 ... but not because i am too committed of an actor lol."

On the other hand, Rodo Sayagues (who co-wrote both Don't Breathe films, and is making his directorial debut with the sequel) said he "wasn't thinking about" Levy's career trajectory "when we came up with the story for this movie."

"We just thought, 'What is the sequel that we want to do?' " he added, according to Screen Rant. "We came up with the story, and the story didn't call for her character. So that was it."

Fede Alvarez, Jane Levy, Rodo Sayagues From L to R: Fede Álvarez, Jane Levy and Rodo Sayagues | Credit: John Lamparski/Getty; George Pimentel/WireImage; Jody Cortes/Getty

Levy said in a follow-up tweet, "Maybe we should be asking why these films are made in such a way that their directors are averse to having committed actors participate?"

She signed off with a note of well-wishes to the actors taking part in Don't Breathe 2: "Anyway good luck to the new cast! <3."

Reps for Álvarez and Sayagues did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for comment about Levy's tweets.

The sequel will star a host of new actors, alongside returning cast members Christian Zagia as Raul and Stephen Lang as Norman/"The Blind Man."