"It's just really delightful to see," Lily Tomlin tells PEOPLE of her and Jane Fonda's new movie, Brady, based on the true story of four friends on a road trip to see Tom Brady play in Super Bowl LI

Jane Fonda Says Tom Brady Sent Her Flowers After Shoulder Replacement: 'It's Going to Last Forever'

Jane Fonda has made fast friends with her new costar.

Although the Academy Award winner, 84, hasn't met Tom Brady in person yet, she tells PEOPLE the retired NFL star, 44, sent her a "humongous" floral arrangement after her shoulder replacement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He sent me a humongous thing of orchids because I had my shoulder replaced. I think it's going to last forever ... the shoulder and the orchids," Fonda says while arriving Saturday at the Lo Máximo Awards, Homeboy Industries' largest fundraiser of the year, in Los Angeles.

Lily Tomlin jokingly adds, "I'm gonna get my shoulder replaced so he'll send me some."

Fonda and Tomlin, 82, star alongside Sally Field and Rita Moreno in the upcoming comedy Brady, based on a true story about four New England Patriots fans who take a chaotic road trip to see the eponymous quarterback play in 2017's Super Bowl LI. Brady serves as a producer and actor on the project.

GRACE AND FRANKIE Credit: Saeed Adyani/©NETFLIX

"Tom Brady phoned her to tell her he was trying to make a movie about them," Tomlin explains. "And it's just really delightful to see. It was wonderful. And so we look like your typical Tom Brady fan."

"And we're in our 80s," says Fonda, as Tomlin adds: "80 for Brady."

Brady, who is co-producing through his banner 199 Productions, confirmed last month that he's retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons. After being drafted by the Patriots in 2000, he's since collected seven Super Bowl rings, the final one coming last year during his two-season stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RELATED VIDEO: Jane Fonda Says Marlon Brando was 'Disappointing,' She Regrets Not Sleeping with Marvin Gaye