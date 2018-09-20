Jane Fonda Is Not Proud of Her Plastic Surgery and Wishes She Was 'Braver': 'But I Am What I Am'

There’s no denying that American icon Jane Fonda, 80, still looks fantastic.

But the Oscar-winning actress and activist, who once launched a workout video empire (and famously battled bulimia for much of her younger years), admits her looks are not all good genes and good luck.

“I’m glad I look good for my age, but I’ve had plastic surgery,” she says in a new HBO documentary about her life, titled Jane Fonda in Five Acts. “I’m not going to lie about that.”

Fonda has been open in the past about why she got work done on her eyes and jawline. “I got tired of looking tired when I wasn’t,” she’s said. Still, in the documentary, she admits she feels bad about wanting to do it.

“On one level, I hate the fact that I’ve had the need to alter myself physically to feel that I’m OK,” she says. “I wish I wasn’t like that. I love older faces. I love lived-in faces. I loved Vanessa Redgrave’s face.”

Jane Fonda in 1967 (left) and in 2018 (right) Getty (2)

She adds, “I wish I was braver. But I am what I am.”

As far as how she also keeps her incredible figure, Fonda, a fan of pilates, says she still works out. “Just more slowly now,” she’s said.

RELATED: Jane Fonda Opens Up About Her Mother’s Suicide: ‘It Has a Big Impact on Your Sense of Self’

Fonda also credits good posture with helping her look younger. “When I stand up straight, it’s a whole different thing,” she’s said. The star of Grace and Frankie has also said that age is truly nothing but a number: “Your age is less chronological and more attitudinal,” she says.

For more on the Jane Fonda cover story, pick up the latest issue of People on stands Friday.

Jane Fonda in Five Acts is available for streaming on HBO Sept. 24.