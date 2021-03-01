Jane Fonda has been married three times and isn't itching to walk down the aisle again

Jane Fonda Says She Doesn't Want to Get Married Again: 'I Can Watch Whatever I Want on TV'

Jane Fonda just wants to watch TV in peace.

After three marriages, Fonda told Page Six in a virtual conversation ahead of the Golden Globes that she's not looking for a fourth.

"I'll tell you something that I haven't achieved, which is a successful marriage," Fonda, 83, said. "But the second part of your question is, 'Do you want to?' I don't want to."

Fonda went on to explain how she's been enjoying her alone time after her last relationship ended in 2017. The two-time Oscar winner dated music mogul Richard Perry for eight years before the split.

"See I live by myself. I don't have any guy who doesn't want a woman who is willing to be angry, and who doesn't want a woman who is willing to be angry and stand up," she said.

"I'm not threatening anybody. I can watch whatever I want on TV. So I don't ever want to be married again. But it's something I wish I'd been better at," she added.

Fonda was first married to French director Roger Vadim from 1965 to 1973 and the two welcomed daughter Vanessa in 1968. She then married politician Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990, welcoming son Troy in 1973. Fonda's last marriage was to CNN founder Ted Turner from 1991 to 2001.

Fonda received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

Image zoom Jane Fonda | Credit: NBC

The actress, who was one of the few in-person attendees at the awards ceremony, spoke about the importance of diversity in storytelling, highlighting some of the movies and TV shows that have recently moved her.

"In turbulent, crisis-torn times like these, storytelling have always been essential. You see, stories have a way that can change our hearts and our minds and help us see each other in a new light — to have empathy and to recognize that for all of our diversity that we are all humans first," she began.

"Just this year, Nomadland helped me feel loved for the wanderers among us and Minari opened my eyes to the experience of immigrants dealing with the realities of life in a new land," Fonda continued, going on to give shoutouts to works like Small Axe, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and One Night in Miami that have "deepened my empathy for what being Black has meant."

Fonda also referenced I May Destroy You, which was glaringly omitted from the Globes nominations list this year, saying that the critically acclaimed HBO series "taught me to consider sexual violence in a whole new way."