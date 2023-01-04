Jane Fonda Says She 'Did Not Think' She Would Come Back to Acting After Her Marriage with Ted Turner

Jane Fonda is reflecting on her career at 85 years of age.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, the Oscar-winning actress revealed she never thought she would return to perform on screen after tying the knot with her ex-husband, billionaire Ted Turner.

"I left for 15 years, when I married Ted Turner, and I did not think I was gonna come back, 'cause when I married him, I thought it'd be forever," Fonda told the outlet while promoting her upcoming film 80 for Brady in which she starred alongside other industry veterans including Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

"But I came back, and frankly, if anybody told me that at 85, I'd be doing this kind of movie, I would have not believed them," she continued. "So I feel very lucky."

Fonda announced her retirement from acting after she wed Turner, 84, in 1991. The former couple divorced in 2001 after 10 years of marriage.

In a 2018 HBO documentary based on her life titled Jane Fonda in Five Acts, Fonda revealed she transformed her personality to better fit the men in her life, including her father, actor Henry Fonda, as well as her three husbands — Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden, and Turner.

After parting ways with her last husband Turner, the Grace and Frankie star said she realized she could no longer put someone else's needs first. She left Turner and did not look back.

"He was sexy. He was brilliant. He had two million acres by the time I left. It would have been easy to stay," Fonda said of her relationship with Turner at the time.

"But there was this angel on my shoulder…it was hard to even hear her voice, [saying], 'If you stay, you will die without ever becoming who you can be. You will not really be authentic.'"

The forthcoming movie — in which Tom Brady served as a producer and actor — is "inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play."

Speaking recently to PEOPLE about the film, Fonda admitted she's more of a "baseball gal" than a football fan, and shared that she was impressed by Brady, 45.

"He was so sweet and generous and, could it be possible — humble?" she said.

Directed by Kyle Marvin, 80 for Brady is in theaters Feb. 3, 2023.