Jane Fonda Says Jennifer Lopez 'Never Apologized' After 'Monster-in-Law' Slap Left Her with a Cut

Jane Fonda is looking back on an iconic scene from her 2005 rom-com Monster-in-Law.

During Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Fonda discussed the moment she and Jennifer Lopez go back and forth slapping each other in the film, revealing that one of Lopez's slaps left her with a cut above the eye.

When host Drew Barrymore mentioned the romantic comedy film, Fonda, 85, recalled, "The thing that comes to mind right away is we have a slapping scene. I slap her, she slaps me. … Well Jennifer — as per Jennifer — she had this enormous diamond ring. And so, when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow."

The actress then claimed, "She's never apologized."

In the film, Fonda played the titular character, Viola Fields, who plotted to stop her son (Michael Vartan) from marrying Charlie Cantilini (Lopez). The iconic slapping scene begins after Fields shows up on the morning of the wedding wearing a white gown of her own. It then turns into a fight between the women as they exchange blows.

Melissa Moseley/New Line/Avery Pix/Kobal/Shutterstock

At one point, Fonda's character says: "You don't go and slap somebody and then apologize, get some backbone."

Lopez, 53, had a different recollection of the scene when she broke it down in a video posted to her YouTube channel in 2019, saying she was "mortified," adding: "I was like... so sorry."

Watching the film on an iPad, Lopez remembered it being "one of the most fun scenes I've ever done."

"She really really went for it, and so did I, and then I punched her in the eye by mistake — right there — ouch," Lopez said.

"We talked about how we were going to do this over and over again. I was so afraid to hit Jane Fonda in the face or hurt her in any way," the singer and actress said. "She was so brazen and [said] like, 'Just hit me, don't worry about it.' "

Lopez remembered saying, "I don't want to hurt you," and then "the next thing you know [Fonda] really went for it on one of those slaps."

"The scene took on a life of its own," she added. "I just remember afterward Jane had a blood blister right at the top of her eye. My nail, like, went up into her eye. ... She didn't care. She's such a gangster bitch. I just love her."