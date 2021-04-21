Jane Fonda Recalls Her Very First Kiss as Her 'Best': 'I Never Had a Kiss Like That Ever Since'
Jane Fonda said the "stars began to whirl and the pier began to shake" when she had her first kiss ever with actor James Franciscus
Jane Fonda will never forget her first kiss.
During Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress, 83, revealed that her best kiss turned out to be the first time she ever locked lips with someone.
The Grace and Frankie star said the memorable smooch happened while she was performing summer stock in Hyannis Port, Maine.
"I had a crush on the stage manager, whose name was James Franciscus," she said, noting that the "handsome" man later became the star of the TV series Mr. Novak.
"He walked me out to the end of a pier and he kissed me," she recalled. "The stars began to whirl and the pier began to shake, and my knees gave way and I slid down to a pile at his feet."
"I've never had a kiss like that ever since," she said, adding that the "Earth shook" during the romantic moment.
"Holy moly, I've never heard a story like that," host Jimmy Fallon said. "I feel like I had my first kiss."
Fonda is no stranger to opening up about her love life, recently revealing in Harper's Bazaar's April issue that she doesn't want to be in a "sexual relationship" again.
"One of the painful things that I've realized by 80—I don't even know how old I am—83, and single now. What I've had to really think about is that I'm not really capable [of intimacy]," she said. "It's not them. It's me. If a guy had come along and said, 'Come on, Fonda, show up,' I would have run away scared."
The Our Souls at Night star said she had been "attracted to men who never would have done that to me because they couldn't necessarily show up themselves."
"I didn't know that at the time, but now I know. I don't think I can do anything about it now, but that's the truth," she said.
"I don't want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don't have that desire," Fonda added.
Fonda echoed similar sentiments in a recent conversation with Page Six, telling the outlet she has no interest in getting married again.
She explained that she's been enjoying her alone time since her last relationship ended in 2017. The two-time Oscar winner dated music mogul Richard Perry for eight years before the split.
Fonda was first married to French director Roger Vadim from 1965 to 1973 and the two welcomed daughter Vanessa in 1968. She then married politician Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990, welcoming son Troy in 1973. Fonda's last marriage was to CNN founder Ted Turner from 1991 to 2001.