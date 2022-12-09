Jane Fonda Praises 'Absolute Unicorn' Tom Brady in New '80 For Brady' Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek

Tom Brady is overjoyed to have worked with Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin on their upcoming comedy 80 For Brady.

"To work with them, it's really a once in a lifetime opportunity," Brady, 45, says in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the movie released by Paramount Pictures Friday. "They are really the GOATS in what they do. I know people are gonna love it."

Brady produced and appears in the movie alongside the four veteran actresses, who play New England Patriots fans who venture to Houston for 2017's Super Bowl LI.

"I'm a sports fan and I think people underestimate the huge audience that older women are," Field, 76, says in a clip as she and the movie's production team film in a set meant to look like the Patriots' locker room at the big game.

84-year-old Fonda calls the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — a 23-season NFL veteran and seven-time Super Bowl champion — "a miracle" in the footage.

"He's just an absolute unicorn," she says, as the video teases scenes of Brady on the sidelines during New England's historic 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons and a clip of Brady joking around with Tomlin, 83, on set.

Billy Porter, who appears in the movie as a character named Gugu, describes the project as "Bridesmaids meets Golden Girls."

"I think there are opportunities for me to tell stories that are near and dear to my heart," Brady says in the video. "To be able to produce it with amazing actresses was very exciting for me."

Fonda recently spoke to PEOPLE about the movie, admitting she's more of a "baseball gal" than a football fan, and sharing that she was impressed by Brady himself. "He was so sweet and generous and, could it be possible — humble?" she said.

Tomlin, meanwhile, said Brady felt "like he was my son" in a way: "He looks like a big, beautiful 20-year-old whom I'm going to see play homecoming in his sophomore year. He's actually 40ish, which is a bit mind-boggling; he's the quarterback, and he is my son."

The athlete also "has an incredibly sweet nature," Tomlin added: "He's sensitive and tries to make people comfortable."

Brady's former Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman cameo as themselves alongside their QB in the film, which also stars Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang and Harry Hamlin and is directed by Kyle Marvin.

80 For Brady is in theaters Feb. 3, 2023.