Jane Fonda Praises 'Absolute Unicorn' Tom Brady in New '80 For Brady' Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek

80 For Brady, starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno, is in theaters Feb. 3, 2023

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 03:50 PM

Tom Brady is overjoyed to have worked with Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin on their upcoming comedy 80 For Brady.

"To work with them, it's really a once in a lifetime opportunity," Brady, 45, says in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the movie released by Paramount Pictures Friday. "They are really the GOATS in what they do. I know people are gonna love it."

Brady produced and appears in the movie alongside the four veteran actresses, who play New England Patriots fans who venture to Houston for 2017's Super Bowl LI.

"I'm a sports fan and I think people underestimate the huge audience that older women are," Field, 76, says in a clip as she and the movie's production team film in a set meant to look like the Patriots' locker room at the big game.

84-year-old Fonda calls the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — a 23-season NFL veteran and seven-time Super Bowl champion — "a miracle" in the footage.

"He's just an absolute unicorn," she says, as the video teases scenes of Brady on the sidelines during New England's historic 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons and a clip of Brady joking around with Tomlin, 83, on set.

80 for Brady poster
Paramount Pictures

Billy Porter, who appears in the movie as a character named Gugu, describes the project as "Bridesmaids meets Golden Girls."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think there are opportunities for me to tell stories that are near and dear to my heart," Brady says in the video. "To be able to produce it with amazing actresses was very exciting for me."

Fonda recently spoke to PEOPLE about the movie, admitting she's more of a "baseball gal" than a football fan, and sharing that she was impressed by Brady himself. "He was so sweet and generous and, could it be possible — humble?" she said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
Billy Porter, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno in 80 for Brady (2023). Scott Garfield

Tomlin, meanwhile, said Brady felt "like he was my son" in a way: "He looks like a big, beautiful 20-year-old whom I'm going to see play homecoming in his sophomore year. He's actually 40ish, which is a bit mind-boggling; he's the quarterback, and he is my son."

The athlete also "has an incredibly sweet nature," Tomlin added: "He's sensitive and tries to make people comfortable."

Brady's former Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman cameo as themselves alongside their QB in the film, which also stars Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang and Harry Hamlin and is directed by Kyle Marvin.

80 For Brady is in theaters Feb. 3, 2023.

Related Articles
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno Root for Tom Brady in '80 for Brady' Trailer
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
See Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Tom Brady in '80 For Brady' First Look
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL
Tom Brady Says He's 'Just Getting Started' While Joking About His Age for '80 for Brady' Trailer
tom brady
Tom Brady Posts Picture with Former Teammates Wearing Patriots Gear for New Movie: 'Back Together'
Heather McMahan and Jane Fonda speak onstage Jane Fonda's 85th Birthday, a benefit for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) on November 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia
Jane Fonda Feels 'Good' Ahead of Milestone 85th Birthday: 'I Feel Very Strong'
Rob Gronkowski Trolls Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says Rob Gronkowski Would Be 'Really Good' at Pickleball — and Calls Himself Just 'Alright'
Tom Brady Poses with Costars Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field
Tom Brady and '80 for Brady' Costars Are All Smiles in Photo: 'So Grateful for These Legendary Women'
Road-Trip Comedy
Tom Brady Joins Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field in Super Bowl Comedy: Report
Egg Roulette with Jane Fonda | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Jane Fonda Cracks Raw Eggs on Her Forehead During Game on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Jane Fonda and Tom Brady
Jane Fonda Says Tom Brady Sent Her Flowers After Shoulder Replacement: 'It's Going to Last Forever'
Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady and arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek 'Totally Respects' Rob Gronkowski's Decision to Stay Retired: 'He Really Does Mean It'
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Says He Won't Return to the NFL, Even If Tom Brady Asks: 'I'm Done with Football'
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's Friendship Through the Years
Card Placeholder Image
Lily Tomlin's Amazing Life and Career in Photos