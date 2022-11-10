Jane Fonda Wants to Give Young People Hope They 'Will Have a Future' as She Turns 85

"I've lived a good life. I've lived a productive and intentional life," Jane Fonda tells PEOPLE as she prepares for her milestone 85th birthday, benefitting GCAPP

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 04:29 PM
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

As Jane Fonda is about to celebrate her 85th birthday Dec. 21, her focus remains on empowering youth and making a better world.

The Academy Award winner spoke to PEOPLE about her life and legacy while preparing to celebrate her milestone birthday on Thursday with a party benefitting the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP), the adolescent health organization she founded in 1995.

"I've lived a good life. I've lived a productive and intentional life. And I knew I couldn't make it any longer than it was going to be, but I could make it wider and deeper," says the star, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in September. "And I've done that. I feel like I'm doing that."

Fonda adds, "I hope that I can be an example to young people so they won't be afraid of getting older."

Since launching GCAPP, Fonda has helped provide comprehensive age-appropriate sex education to kids around Georgia, in addition to providing education for parents on how to have a dialogue with their children about sex.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was very hard then in Georgia because most schools taught, 'Just Say No. Don't engage in sex until you're married,' " Fonda recalls. "Kids are getting married later and later, and it doesn't help them understand what they're supposed to do with the hormones and the feelings and the passion that arises in them at this age."

She recalls traveling the state in 1994, shortly before launching GCAPP, when she visited the hospital room of a 14-year-old girl giving birth to her second baby.

Fonda says she felt "so helpless and sad for her," adding, "I remember looking into her face and not knowing what I could say to her."

"I realized that whatever we do, we have to, in the work, give young people a sense that they will have a future," Fonda continues. "And that they needed to stay out of trouble that would compromise that future."

GCAPP Hosts "Eight Decades of Jane" in Celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th Birthday
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP

By 2025, GCAPP's goal is to reach 360,000 adolescents and 200,000 parents in 80 counties of Georgia, with hopes to eventually expand to every county in the state.

Just as she did when turning 80 and 75, Fonda is using her 85th birthday to shed a light on GCAPP's work with Thursday's celebration. Hosted by comedian Heather McMahan, the event will feature a performance by Gladys Knight, with the likes of Lily Tomlin, Tyler Perry, Ludacris, Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach expected to be in attendance.

In addition to her work with GCAPP, Fonda is returning to Washington, D.C. on Dec. 2 for her first physical Fire Drill Fridays rally since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grace and Frankie star notes that the world is "going in the wrong direction" with climate change, as the problem is "going to get much, much worse." She adds that people should "pay very close attention" to the toll such issues take on mental health and economic insecurity, particularly for young people who will inherit the problem.

RELATED VIDEO: Lily Tomlin Calls Jane Fonda 'Indomitable' After Cancer Diagnosis: 'She's Very Forthright' About It

As Fonda reaches the halfway point of her ninth decade, she credits her family with motivating her to continue doing the work: "I just want my young grandchildren to know that grandma did her best."

"It's going to be rough for young people, and I just want my kids to know and my grandkids to know that I did my best," Fonda adds.

Jane Fonda's 85th birthday celebration will take place Thursday in Atlanta. Tickets are available online and donations are encouraged.

Related Articles
https://twitter.com/Janefonda/status/1583904804694159360
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Struggle with FaceTime, Announce 'Grace and Frankie' Reunion Live Read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: (L-R) Special guests Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin attend the Hand and Footprint Ceremony honoring Lily Tomlin during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)
Lily Tomlin Calls Jane Fonda 'Indomitable' After Cancer Diagnosis: 'She's Very Forthright' About It
Jane Fonda, Academy Award-winning Actor, Author, Producer, Political Activist & Fitness Guru speaks on stage during 2022 Pennsylvania Conference For Women
Jane Fonda Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis at Pennsylvania Conference for Women
Card Placeholder Image
Lily Tomlin's Amazing Life and Career in Photos
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Meghan Markle's Revelations from 'Variety' Interview (Including Prince Harry's In-N-Out Obsession!)
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda's Cancer Diagnosis Is 'Hardly Slowing Her Down,' Says Source
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Recalls 'Awkward' First Sex Talk with Daughter, 15, While Picking Up Dog Poop
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda, 84, Diagnosed with 'Very Treatable' Cancer and Is Undergoing Chemo: 'I Feel Very Lucky'
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Relationship: A Look Back
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Risks 'Injuries' as the Oldest Woman in Kama Sutra Class with Sumit
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Jenny Risks 'Injuries' as the Oldest Woman in Kama Sutra Class with Sumit
seth rogen, barbra streisand
Seth Rogen Wants to Smoke a Joint with Barbra Streisand: She 'Has the Coolest' Weed Story
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children
Jane Fonda is the new face of H&M's latest line
Jane Fonda Proves She's Still Got Her Signature 'Workout' Skills (at Age 84!) in Video for H&M Move
Egg Roulette with Jane Fonda | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Jane Fonda Cracks Raw Eggs on Her Forehead During Game on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (3786010a) Shia LaBeouf and Shayna Saide Shia LaBeouf and mother Shayna Saide out and about, Los Angeles, America - 01 Jun 2014
Shia LaBeouf Reacts to His Mother's Death: She Taught Me 'the Necessity of a Relationship with God'