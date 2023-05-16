Jane Fonda Says She Went Skinny-Dipping with Michael Jackson on a 'Moonlit Night': 'He Was Skinny'

“I have stories for you kid, we don’t have time,” the 85-year-old actress told Andy Cohen on Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 12:52 PM
Jane Fonda, Michael Jackson
Jane Fonda and Michael Jackson. Photo: Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images; Phil Dent/Redferns

Jane Fonda is remembering the time she went skinny dipping with Michael Jackson.

While stopping by Watch What Happens Live on Monday to promote her new film The Book Club: The Next Chapter with co-stars Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, Fonda played "Plead the Fifth" with host Andy Cohen.

During the game, Cohen asks guests three questions and they can only plead the fifth for one question.

While playing, Cohen, 54, asked Fonda, 85, to name "one man in Hollywood that tried to pick you up once that you turned down."

"The French director René Clément," Fonda replied without missing a beat.

"Was it a sloppy pass?" Cohen asked, with a chuckle.

"Well, he wanted to go to bed with me because he said the character had to have an orgasm in the movie and he needed to see what my orgasms were like. He said it in French and I pretended I didn't understand," the two-time Academy Award-winning actress revealed.

She added with a smile: "I have stories for you kid, we don't have time," as Cohen shook his head in disbelief.

"This is what it's like sitting around with them," Steenburgen, 70, then said, as Fonda and Bergen, 77, laughed. "They do this all day long."

Fonda then dropped the bombshell.

"I saw Michael Jackson naked," she shared as Cohen's jaw fell open.

"Okay, I'm listening," he said, as he leaned in closer to the star. "Where'd you see him naked?"

"Well he came and visited me when we were shooting On Golden Pond and I had a little cottage right on the lake and it was a beautiful moonlit night," Fonda explained.

jane fonda
Jane Fonda.

"And you said let's skinny dip," Cohen suggested. "No he did!" Fonda corrected.

She continued: "I think because he knew he was going to die young and I would talk about him, being naked," while everyone cracked up. "He was skinny!" she revealed.

Cohen replied: "I'm not going to ask anything else about it to be respectful of Michael."

Fonda recently shared another memorable moment from her life, when she saw her father Henry Fonda "break down and weep" for the first time during one of their final moments together before his death.

RELATED VIDEO: Jane Fonda on Why at 85 She's the Happiest She's Ever Been: 'Life Gets Better With Age'

On a recent episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the 80 for Brady actress described an emotional moment with her father (who died in 1982 at age 77) when asked by host Chris Wallace whether the pair resolved their differences before Henry's death.

"Before he died I was able to tell him that I loved him and that I forgave him for, you know, whatever didn't happen," Jane shared. "And I hope that he would forgive me for not being a better daughter. I got to say that to him."

"He didn't say anything. But he wept," she continued. "I had never seen that before. I'd never seen my father break down and weep. And I— it was, it was powerful."

The Book Club: The Next Chapter is now playing in theaters.

