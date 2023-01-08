Jane Fonda Says Meeting Tom Brady Left Her 'Completely Starstruck': 'My Knees Actually Got Weak'

"He was kind and humble," Jane Fonda said of her first time meeting Tom Brady on the 80 for Brady film set

By
Published on January 8, 2023 11:25 AM
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jane Fonda attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images); MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 04: IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)
Photo: David Crotty/Getty; Alexander Tamargo/Getty for IWC Schaffhausen

Jane Fonda is a big Tom Brady fan!

While in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of the 80 for Brady premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday night, the actress, 85, said that she was left "completely starstruck" when she first met the NFL superstar, 45.

"He was kind and humble, which is hard to believe considering how brilliant he is at what he does, but it's true," Fonda told the outlet of Brady. "He was also sweet and polite."

"My knees actually got weak when he walked into my trailer. I'm in awe of that kind of skill," she continued. "When somebody is the best in the world at what they do, you have to honor that and respect it."

Added Fonda — who stars in 80 for Brady alongside Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin: "I was just awestruck."

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jane Fonda attends the world premiere opening night screening of “80 For Brady” during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)
Vivien Killilea/Getty for Palm Springs International Film Society

The movie itself, which hits theaters next month, follows the four leading ladies as NFL fans who venture to Houston for 2017's Super Bowl LI, the year quarterback Brady (who now plays for Tampa Bay) led the New England Patriots to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The film's trailer shows them on a mission to get into Super Bowl LI, as they attend a food-eating competition hosted by Guy Fieri — and even dance with Billy Porter to get their way in.

80 for Brady also stars Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang and Harry Hamlin. Brady appears as himself and serves as a producer of the movie, while the film is directed by Kyle Marvin.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Fonda said that working alongside Field, 76, Moreno, 91, and Lily Tomlin, 83, became a "problem for the director."

Noting how "getting us to stop talking to each other and start playing our characters," was a challenge, Fonda detailed of their fun on set, "You know, we just — whether it was Rita and I singing — she starts a song and I finish it and vice versa. And I don't know, we just, we really enjoyed it."

80 for Brady hits theaters on Feb. 3.

