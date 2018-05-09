At 80, Jane Fonda Says Kissing Scenes are Harder: 'I Worry About the Wrinkles'

Plenty of things improve with age—but Jane Fonda, 80, says movie kissing isn’t one of them.

“In real life kissing is better now, but in movies I worry about the wrinkles,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I’ll be perfectly honest. You want it to be a beautiful thing . . . you don’t want a lot of loose skin to be hanging when you kiss. If you move around too much, things start to fall!”

Fonda stars alongside Diane Keaton, 72, Candice Bergen, 72, and Mary Steenburgen, 65, in the new movie Book Club, (in theaters May 18) and the four women sat down with PEOPLE to talk about love, beauty, friendship and more. In the movie, the women’s love lives are revitalized after they read the Fifty Shades of Grey series.

Jane Fonda Leon Bennett/Getty

Both Fonda and Steenburgen say it’s refreshing to play older women who are still interested in love and sex, though Fonda doesn’t believe every woman over 65 is still filled with desire.

RELATED VIDEO: Jane Fonda Admits to Still Swooning Over 4-Time Co-Star Robert Redford: ‘I Fall Into His Eyes’

“I think it’s very individual,” she says. “Some people have closed up shop down there, and for others the sex only gets better.”

Keaton, Bergen, Fonda and Steenburgen in Book Club Paramount Pictures

Adds Steenburgen, “I think the movie uses Fifty Shades as a device to put a microscope on everybody’s life and say, ‘What are you missing?’ I liked that. People don’t put adult women in films and give them a life other than somebody’s weird aunt.”