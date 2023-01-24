Jane Fonda Says Katharine Hepburn 'Intimidated' Her on Set: I 'Try to Do the Opposite'

"When we made On Golden Pond, she made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it," recalled Jane Fonda

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 24, 2023 08:00 AM
Jane Fonda, Katharine Hepburn
Jane Fonda, Katharine Hepburn. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty; Hulton Archive/Getty

Jane Fonda has an intentionally different style of working with others than Katharine Hepburn.

The two-time Oscar winner, 85, and her 80 For Brady costars Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field are all featured on the cover of the February/March 2023 issue of AARP The Magazine. At one point in the interview, Fonda explained she learned how to treat people on set by doing the opposite of how Hepburn handled her when they made 1981's On Golden Pond.

When asked if she'd ever been starstruck or "nervous" around another celebrity, Fonda said, "I was intimidated by Katharine Hepburn, that's for sure. My God. When we made On Golden Pond, she made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it. I think my costars will tell you that I really try to do the opposite and make people feel comfortable."

Hepburn died in 2003 at age 96. She earned a total of 12 Oscar nominations over her Hollywood career, winning four times, including for Best Actress in On Golden Pond. Fonda scored a Best Supporting Actress nomination, and her real-life dad and onscreen father Henry Fonda won Best Actor for that movie.

Katharine Hepburn and Jane Fonda GTV Archive On Golden Pond
Katharine Hepburn and Jane Fonda. ITV/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Back in 2016, Fonda recalled on Sandra Bernhard's Sandyland radio show how Hepburn was a "prickly one" who once told her, "You never could've made it back then." Then, in 2021, she told Harper's Bazaar that Hepburn was an "interesting woman" and "we were not friends."

"She was really competitive. She really thought that I was out to win more Academy Awards than she was, and when she won for On Golden Pond I called to congratulate her, and she said, 'You'll never catch me now,' " Fonda told Harper's. "What I loved about her was that she took the job of being an elder very seriously. She was intentional about teaching me and talking to me, including giving me line readings, and I found that just wonderful. She did not like me."

Elsewhere in the new AARP The Magazine cover story, Fonda shared a positive costar experience, saying that 9 to 5 cast mate Dolly Parton taught her the value of connecting with fans.

AARP Magazine exclusive: Jane Fonda Says Katherine Hepburn 'Intimidated' Her When Working Together: I 'Try to Do the Opposite'
Hussein Katz

"I grew up with a father who, if someone started approaching him to ask for an autograph, would literally run away. He couldn't stand being reminded of his fame. But you know who taught me about the importance of fans? Dolly Parton. Talk about honoring your fans! When we all did 9 to 5, I watched how she interacted, how she listened, how she truly cared and how grateful she was, and I thought, oh, my gosh, Dolly's right. Our careers depend on our fans! That changed me forever."

80 For Brady is in theaters Feb. 3.

Related Articles
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno Jokes She 'Got Turned on' Filming '80 For Brady' in a 'Real' Locker Room: 'My Favorite Scene'
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jane Fonda attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images); MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 04: IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)
Jane Fonda Says Meeting Tom Brady Left Her 'Completely Starstruck': 'My Knees Actually Got Weak'
80 For Brady
The True Story Behind '80 For Brady'
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field attend the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images)
Jane Fonda Jokes About Why She and Her '80 For Brady' Costars Were a 'Problem for the Director'
Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan
Icons Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and More to Release New Single for '80 for Brady'
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Ted Turner and Jane Fonda attend GCAPP 'Eight Decades of Jane' in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
Jane Fonda Says She 'Did Not Think' She Would Come Back to Acting After Her Marriage with Ted Turner
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady: 'We'll See Where It Goes'
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Looking Back at Jane Fonda's Life and Career in Photos
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
Jane Fonda Praises 'Absolute Unicorn' Tom Brady in New '80 For Brady' Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek
Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Simpson
Jennifer Lawrence Says She'd Be Most 'Starstruck' by Jessica Simpson: 'That Would Knock Me Over'
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
See Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Tom Brady in '80 For Brady' First Look
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno's Life in Photos, in Celebration of Her 91st Birthday
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno Root for Tom Brady in '80 for Brady' Trailer
Heather McMahan and Jane Fonda speak onstage Jane Fonda's 85th Birthday, a benefit for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) on November 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia
Jane Fonda Feels 'Good' Ahead of Milestone 85th Birthday: 'I Feel Very Strong'
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL
Tom Brady Says He's 'Just Getting Started' While Joking About His Age for '80 for Brady' Trailer
https://twitter.com/Janefonda/status/1583904804694159360
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Struggle with FaceTime, Announce 'Grace and Frankie' Reunion Live Read