Jane Fonda to Host Virtual Movie Night for Her Fire Drill Fridays Community: How to Take Part

Jane Fonda attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021

Jane Fonda is sharing her love for film with her community of climate change activists.

On March 25, Fonda, 83, is hosting her first-ever virtual movie night with a screening of the Netflix documentary Chasing Coral, which will be live-streamed through the Fire Drill Fridays website.

"Fire Drill Fridays isn't just a broadcast platform," Fonda tells PEOPLE. "We are building a movement, a large and activated community willing and able to take action when called upon, so the more we feel we're part of a community the better."

The event will begin with Fonda welcoming the audience and making a "quarantini" cocktail from her kitchen ("I'll be making a No Fossil Fuel Mule with a new carbon capture vodka, lime juice and ginger beer," she says). During the screening, people will be able to group text chat and ask the actress questions for a Q&A immediately following the movie.

"There's joy and good feeling where you're part of a community united by a common goal," Fonda adds. "In this case, confronting the climate crisis in ways that science is demanding. Watching movies together is part of that."

Fire Drill Fridays, a reoccurring climate protest that was launched in partnership with Greenpeace USA in Washington, D.C. in the fall of 2019, was inspired by Greta Thunberg as well as Reverend Barber's Moral Mondays and Randall Robinson's anti-apartheid protests, according to its website.

Before the community shifted gears from in-person to online rallies during the pandemic, Fonda was arrested five times for her involvement. She also recounts the movement in book, What Can I Do?: My Path from Climate Despair to Action,

Fonda, who recently received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, will be seeing Chasing Coral for the first time as well during the livestream. "But I do love coral and have scuba dived over some of the most beautiful in the world with my children," she says. "My grandchildren may never get to do that."