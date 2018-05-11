Jane Fonda is busier than she’s ever been at 80 — but she can’t quite believe her good fortune. In fact, she never even thought she’d live this long!

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on the comedienne’s talk show on Thursday, Fonda said, “If you had told me when I was 20 or 30 that I would actually still be acting, still active at 80 on a show like this, I would have said, ‘You’re out of your mind. There’s no way.’ No, I didn’t think I’d live this long. Everyday I get up and I want to pinch myself. I feel very blessed, but I’ve worked for it.”

After taking a 15 year break from 1990 to 2005, Fonda has since been working consistently in movies and TV and is currently starring in the Netflix show Grace & Frankie as well as the upcoming movie Book Club.

It’s a much different life than she thought she’d have. Fonda admitted she thought she’d “die lonely and probably from alcohol or something like that.”

Fonda in 1967 on the left and in 2018 on the right Getty (2)

“The fact that I’m not an addict, and I’m 80 and I’m working—it’s just a miracle to me,” she explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Jane Fonda Says She Tried to Set Up Ex Ted Turner on a Dating App

The actress opened up about how differently she looks at life now that she has so much experience behind her. After admitting that she wouldn’t want to be in her 20s again, she is thankful for the wisdom she’s gained since.

“If you have a whole lot of time behind you and just a little in front of you, as is the case with me, I can look back and say, ‘Well, I’ve survived that,'” she said. “You know, friends have died. There’s been divorces; there’s been all kinds of difficult things. I survived. You don’t sweat the small stuff, right? You don’t make mountains out of mole hills.”