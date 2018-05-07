Jane Fonda Says She’s 'Closed Up Shop' When It Comes to Sex: 'I'm 80'

Sorry, fellas.

Jane Fonda’s new film Book Club tells the story of four single seniors who experience a sexual awakening after reading Fifty Shades of Grey in their book club — but according to the actress, that chapter in her life is closed.

“I’m not dating anymore, but I did up until a couple of years ago,” Fonda told Extra from the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Sunday. “I’m 80,” she added. “I’ve closed up shop down there!”

Speaking about the film, which also stars Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen, Fonda said, “It’s about very important things: friendship and sex. And that it’s okay for older women to have both.”

Steenburgen previously told PEOPLE about the comedy, “The book becomes a catalyst that turns everybody’s life upside down. We all start really talking about men, sex and our relationships to our bodies.”

Jane Fonda. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

The women’s onscreen friendship also translated into real-life. “Something just connected between the four of us,” Steenburgen said, “It was really fun to be in a situation where we had so much in common so many things to talk about.”

While Steenburgen admitted that she hasn’t sat down to read Fifty Shades of Grey cover to cover, she said she wouldn’t be surprised if Fonda picked up the book on her own.

“Jane is literally the most curious human being I know,” she said. “She’s curious about everything and everyone. She has a youthful energy to her.”

Book Club hits theaters Friday, May 18.