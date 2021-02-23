Looking Back at Jane Fonda's Illustrious Career in Photos

Jane Fonda, the daughter of actor Henry Fonda, began her career as a comedic actress and grew to take on serious roles that would earn her Academy Awards. The young model living in New York City, who studied acting under Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio, went on to have a six-decade-long career and will be recognized at the 2021 Golden Globes for her outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Here she is as June Ryder in her first feature film, Tall Story, in 1959. She won a Golden Globe Award for the role and has since been nominated 14 more times, winning seven statuettes total.