Jane Campion Apologizes for Remark About Venus and Serena Williams: 'I Did Not Intend to Devalue'

"The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women," said The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion

Jane Campion is walking back a "thoughtless" comment.

The Power of the Dog director, 67, accepted the Critics Choice Award for best director on Sunday, joking in her speech about how she recently picked up tennis and invited sisters Venus Williams and Serena Williams to give her lessons sometime.

The athletes attended the awards show to support their movie King Richard, which is about their early life breaking into the world of professional tennis.

Elsewhere in her speech, Campion pointed out how she has been one of few female directors receiving acclaim in a male-dominated line of work, making a joke about the Williams sisters not having to compete with men on the court like her.

"Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys like I have to," she said with a laugh. In the audience, Serena, 40, laughed while clapping as Campion held up her trophy.

Some viewers on social media took issue with the moment, claiming Campion downplayed the barriers the sisters had to overcome to excel in a predominantly white sport. In a statement Monday, obtained by IndieWire and Deadline, Campion apologized for what she said and clarified that she didn't mean it in that way.

"I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes," she said. "The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world."

"The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus," continued Campion. "Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you."

Campion is the first woman to have been nominated for Best Director at the Oscars more than once. She earned a nod for 1993's The Piano, and she won Best Original Screenplay that year.

In a recent Vanity Fair profile, Campion reflected on her movies in the 1990s and early 2000s being viewed unfairly from a male lens at the time: "Things were pretty tough at that time for women [in the industry]. We had a little flare-up in the '70s and '80s when things were a bit more out there, and then it was like, 'Well, you had your go, now no one wants to hear from you.' "

Serena, in a November BBC Radio 5 interview, spoke about dealing with racism throughout her career and how she hopes things will change for future young athletes.

"Obviously we live in an imperfect world and there has been, maybe, some changes but there's a ton of steps that still need to be made. Not only in tennis but ... in every sport ever," she said. "So I think it's important just to keep going and do the best that you can."