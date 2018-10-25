PEOPLE Review: Jamie Lee Curtis's Halloween Comeback Is Just as Scary As the First Thriller

Forty years has gone by since Jamie Lee Curtis screamed her way to horror immortality in director John Carpenter’s classic shocker — and her return to the universe is even scarier.

In the new Halloween, which simply ignores the franchise’s mediocre sequels, she’s back as former babysitter Laurie Strode, except Laurie’s not willing to play the victim this go-round.

After seeing her friends slaughtered and barely escaping with her own life on that bloody night in 1978, Laurie is hell-bent on exacting revenge from masked psychopath Michael Myers. He’s in prison, sure, but Laurie knows the rules of this game: Myers will inevitably escape, and does.

Then Laurie goes into hunter mode, equipped with an arsenal of ammo and caged in a house she’s converted into a fortress. Adding to the stakes are her estranged daughter (Judy Greer) and grandkid (Andi Matichak), who find themselves in the killer’s deadly path.

Horror buffs are sure to get their kicks, thrills and screams from this Halloween, directed by David Gordon Green. Myers’s iconic getup is still the stuff of nightmares, and the body count is dependably high.

What sticks in the memory, though, is Curtis’s mama-bear rage that is resonating with audiences.

Her comeback broke all kinds of records at the box office, including the distinction of biggest opening weekend with a female lead over 55. After the movie premiered, Curtis happily bragged about the blockbuster success on her Instagram.

“Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead,” Curtis wrote. “Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55. Second biggest horror movie opening ever. Second biggest October movie opening ever. Biggest Halloween opening ever. Couldn’t be prouder of ALL who made this creative experiment have such a thrilling result!”