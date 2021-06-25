Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Why She'd 'Never' Write a Tell-All: 'I Wouldn't Betray People for Money'

"It's just not worth it," Jamie Lee Curtis says of writing a tell-all book on this week's episode of the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast

Jamie Lee Curtis' lips are sealed - and she means it!

The 62-year-old actress appears on this week's episode of the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast, out now, where she opens up about how she would "never" write a tell-all book about her illustrious career in Hollywood.

Curtis explains to Jason Sheeler and Andrea Lavinthal that she can't "tell the truth" in a book because speaking honestly would "betray private confidences that you had with people - sexual confidences, emotional confidences, romantic confidences."

"You're gonna have to tell the truth about sexism, you're gonna have to tell the truth about Me Too and the positions you felt that you were put in by very specific people," she elaborates.

"And to do that would mean telling the truth, and then for what?" she continues. "For money? And then to be a soundbite on a talk show? It's just not worth it"

"... It will never, ever happen. And, you know, I don't need to do that. I don't need that money and I wouldn't betray people for money anyway," the Knives Out star adds. "I'd sell my house. I would never betray people."

Elsewhere in this week's episode of PEOPLE in the '90s, Curtis flips through the pages of her PEOPLE cover story from August 22, 1994. She also chats about her iconic strip tease in the 1994 blockbuster True Lies, which she choreographer herself, and reveals why she thought she wouldn't have much of a career past 1995.

During her candid conversation, Curtis also reveals what it was like to watch her screen legend parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh grow old in Hollywood.

Recounting how the pair would get "face lifts and neck lifts," Curtis says it prepared her for the harsh reality of aging in the industry.

"I'm the child of movie stars. I watched my parents get face lifts and neck lifts," Curtis says. "I watched their work diminish, I watched their fame not diminish. And the contradiction of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people. Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous. And that for the rest of your life, you're famous for something you did a long time ago, and you chase that attention."

"I wanted to be mindful, as the daughter of stars," she adds. "And so, I was hedging my bets, 'cause I don't want to be the person pining away for work and not getting it. It's humiliating and it's a hard business. It's all about what you look like."

After landing her breakout role in 1978's Halloween, Curtis has maintained steady film and television work throughout her career. In recent years, she's stolen scenes in the Ryan Murphy horror comedy Scream Queens, the Academy Award-nominated Knives Out and the revived Halloween franchise, with the latest sequel Halloween Kills due in theaters October 15.

