Jamie Lee Curtis Says There's Nothing She 'Would Love More' Than Working with Lindsay Lohan Again

Jamie Lee Curtis is on board to return to Freaky Friday — and seemingly any movie that reunites her with her former body-swapping-daughter.

While attending the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles Monday night, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about the possibility of reuniting with her longtime friend Lindsay Lohan on screen again.

"There would be nothing I would love more, honestly, than to be able to work with her again, share our time again, and now be able to share it at this age with both of us 20 years older, or whatever we are," Curtis, 63, says.

Though Curtis is open to collaborating with Lohan on any project, she's been specifically floating the idea of a Freaky Friday sequel recently and told PEOPLE it's more than just wishful thinking.

"We're talking," Curtis insists, when asked if there's real weight to the concept of making a follow-up to Mark Waters' 2003 adaptation of Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel of the same name. "There's a lot of good talk going on."

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection

Curtis first pitched the idea of Freaky Friday 2 during an appearance on The View in October, saying she'd love to play an "old grandma" who switches bodies with Lohan.

"So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon," Curtis said. "And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady."

Lohan, 36, supported the idea of doing a sequel during a November appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We did speak about it, yeah," she told Jimmy Fallon, recalling that she first heard about the concept while she was working on another project. "Let's just take the fact that I was on set filming at the time, and Jamie Lee Curtis writes, and you just get excited and distracted immediately, so I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, 'I'm on set, I have to focus.' Then she said Freaky Friday 2, and I got more excited."

Pressed by Fallon about the possible plans, Lohan hinted that the gears were moving, adding, "We'd both be into it."

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Despite playing a tense mother-daughter duo in Freaky Friday, Curtis told PEOPLE on Monday that she and Lohan have remained in touch since wrapping the Disney flick. "We've stayed close throughout her journeys, and she moved out of the country for a while," Curtis shares. "We've never not been in contact."

She added that Lohan is "so happy" where she is right now — living in Dubai, married and, to Curtis and many viewers' delight, finally back on the screen.

"My little girl is all grown UP!" Curtis wrote in an Instagram post following the release of Lohan's new movie, Falling for Christmas, earlier this month.

JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX

And as for Glass Onion — the sequel to the hit 2019 murder mystery Knives Out, in which Curtis starred alongside Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas — despite showing up to the premiere, Curtis has been vocal about her envy over not appearing in the film.

"I'm NOT jealous. I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous. I AM jealous. I am jealous. I am jealous. I am jealous. I am jealous. I am jealous," she wrote on Instagram earlier this month, alongside a photo of the sequel's poster.

Titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film moves tackles an entirely new murder mystery once again investigated by Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig), but this time involving characters played Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista.

The film is scheduled to have a one-week limited theatrical release on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix Dec. 23.