Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'

Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today.

On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho.

In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock thriller, Leigh's character Marion Crane screams from the shower as she is stalked by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins).

"I woke up this morning missing my mother and wishing she could see the beautiful family that I have, and that her two daughters are well and thriving and for her to enjoy this magical, creative year I'm having, after such a long time in the same industry she loved," Jamie, 64, wrote in the caption.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress added, "The miracle of the movies is that they last forever, in perpetuity. How thrilling to see her legacy today through the loving portal of @variety."

Leigh died at age 77 in 2004 following a long, private struggle with vasculitis, a group of disorders that attacks blood vessels through inflammation.

Leigh's husband (since 1962), Robert Brandt, and her daughters — actresses Jamie and Kelly Curtis, whom she shared with ex-husband Tony Curtis — were at the star's side when she died, according to rep Heidi Schaeffer, who said of Leigh, "She died peacefully at home."

In a heartfelt Instagram post accompanying a throwback black-and-white photo of her late mom and dad, Jamie wrote in January, "Once in a while when their images find me unexpectedly, I'm caught by not only their extreme beauty but their deep love and ambition."

"As the product of 13 divorces in my immediate family I have often struggled with the idea of love, what happens to it?" continued the Knives Out actress. "There are only a couple reminders to me that I was born from love and not resentment, competition, jealousy and rancor which are the cornerstones of any unpleasant divorce."

"I also forget that they were famous and loved worldwide," she added of her parents. "Happy hump day Janet and Tony. Thanks for love and life!"

Jamie has paid homage to her mother's career over the years, including in October 2021, when she dressed up as Psycho's Marion for the premiere of her film Halloween Kills.

"I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but ... it's a little more meta than that," she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie Hitchcock. So it's meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh's dress was because it was a black-and-white movie."

Of her parents, Jamie recalled during a June episode of the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast "watch(ing) their work diminish" but "their fame not diminish" as she was growing up.

"And the contradiction of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people," she added. "Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous. And that for the rest of your life you're famous for something you did a long time ago, and you chase that attention."

"I wanted to be mindful, as the daughter of stars," Jamie explained of her own career. "And so, I was hedging my bets, 'cause I don't want to be the person pining away for work and not getting it. It's humiliating and it's a hard business. It's all about what you look like."