Jamie Lee Curtis Wants Hoda Kotb to Run for President: ‘You’re an Extraordinary Example’

Jamie Lee Curtis knows who her dream presidential candidate would be!

During a sit-down interview with Today co-host Hoda Kotb to promote her new movie Knives Out, the actress revealed that she wished Kotb would set her sights on politics.

“I think you should run for President,” Curtis, 60, said at the end of the interview, suddenly changing course after speaking about her own journey to sobriety.

“I think you embody the absolute best because you have little babies at home and you suit up and show up in this incredibly grounded way that makes people feel safe,” she remarked to a seemingly stunned Kotb. “I just think you’re an extraordinary example for all of us and I wish you were running because I wish you were the president.”

As Kotb laughed in her seat, Curtis added, “Sorry, just saying — that’s how I feel.”

“Thanks for coming by. That was a weird ending,” Kotb replied, as Curtis, who previously campaigned for Hillary Clinton, began chanting her name.

Back in the studio, co-anchor Carson Daly quipped, “Look out, Oprah 2020,” playfully referencing the many fans who want Oprah Winfrey to enter the race, even though the star has said she won’t be running for office.

Earlier in the interview, Curtis also appeared to make a few digs at the current political climate while she praised Knives Out.

“At the center of the movie is this beating heart of this immigrant, a perfect movie for this holiday. There’s plenty of red meat, plenty of blue meat, we throw it at each other and in the middle is something very important: love,” she said.

In the film, a detective, played by Daniel Craig, investigates a murder in a case that touches on the troubles of white privilege and involves a Latina caretaker (played by Blade Runner 2049‘s Ana de Armas).

“It’s super, super, super fun at a time when things aren’t so fun all around the world. It’s nice to have a movie that’s funny and you get to go and have a good time.”

Knives Out opens Nov. 27.