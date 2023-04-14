Jamie Lee Curtis Visits Graves of Mom Janet Leigh and Stepdad Robert Brandt: 'Love and Misses'

"Long time gone," the Oscar winner wrote of her mother and stepfather, who died in 2004 and 2009, respectively

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on April 14, 2023 12:35 PM
Janet Leigh, Robert Brandt and Jamie Lee Curtis in . Photo: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis is paying her respects to her late mom and stepdad.

The 64-year-old newly minted Oscar winner visited the graves of her late mother Janet Leigh and the latter's longtime husband Robert Brandt on Thursday, sharing a photo of their headstones to her Instagram grid on Friday.

Leigh's headstone reads, "JANET LEIGH BRANDT / 1927-2004," which Brandt's reads, "ROBERT BRANDT / 1927-2009." The simple plaques are black with gold writing, framed in gold as well.

"Visited my mother and father yesterday. Long time gone," Jamie, whose biological father is the late Tony Curtis, captioned her post.

"Love and misses," she concluded.

Actress Leigh, who's perhaps best known for her iconic shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (1960), was married to Jamie's father Tony from 1951 to 1962. She wed stockbroker Brandt in 1962, and the two remained married until Leigh's death in 2004 at age 77.

In a heartfelt Instagram post accompanying a throwback black-and-white photo of her late parents, Jamie wrote in January, "Once in a while when their images find me unexpectedly, I'm caught by not only their extreme beauty but their deep love and ambition."

"As the product of 13 divorces in my immediate family I have often struggled with the idea of love, what happens to it?" continued the Knives Out actress. "There are only a couple reminders to me that I was born from love and not resentment, competition, jealousy and rancor which are the cornerstones of any unpleasant divorce."

"I also forget that they were famous and loved worldwide," she added of her mom and dad. "Happy hump day Janet and Tony. Thanks for love and life!"

Both Tony and Leigh were married several times — in Tony's case, his final marriage was to Jill Vandenberg, whom he remained married to from 1998 until his death in 2010. (Leigh was his first wife, and the pair shared two daughters: Jamie Lee and Kelly Curtis.)

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis Wears Janet Leigh's Psycho Costume: "Honoring My Mother in All Her Gory"

Jamie has been open about her appreciation for her parents, even shouting out Leigh and Tony in her acceptance speech at last month's Academy Awards ceremony.

But her parental love extends to Brandt, too. Back in July 2020, Jamie shared a throwback black-and-white shot of Leigh and Brandt with herself and Kelly, 66, as kids to mark the late Brandt's birthday.

"And happy birthday to Robert Brandt who raised me, taught me and who just SHOWED up with his humor and love of nature and strength and put up with the public part of his marrying my mother," Jamie wrote in the caption. "Miss him today."

Last June, in honor of Father's Day, she penned a heartfelt tribute to her "two fathers"— namely, "the one I was born from who gave me my creative spark and flight but then disappeared and one who took me in and fathered me, a Marine who taught me the rules of the road, right from wrong, love of the outdoors, how to shake hands, ask people's names, and then other men along the way."

"There is no lesson plan and no textbook and there's a lot of unconscious imprinting that we all have to shake free of in order to find our essential self and if we are lucky enough to have one, let alone two fathers who point the way then we were blessed," Jamie added. "I know I wouldn't be the human I am here today without both of them. Tony Curtis and Robert Brandt."

