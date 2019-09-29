Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute to Father Tony on 9th Anniversary of His Death: 'Never Forgotten'

Image zoom Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis is honoring her late father by remembering one of his great works.

On the ninth anniversary of her father’s death, the actress shared an old portrait of a young Tony Curtis, and referenced his famous 1957 movie, Sweet Smell of Success, in her tribute to him.

“Gone but never forgotten. This day. ‘The cat’s in the bag and the bag’s in the river,’ ” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. The quote was a famous line said by Curtis’ character, press agent Sidney Falco, in the critically acclaimed movie.

The actor died on Sept. 30, 2010, from cardiac arrest at the age of 85. He had also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease prior to his death.

“My father leaves behind a legacy of great performances in movies and in his paintings and assemblages,” the actress said in a statement at the time of her father’s death.

“He leaves behind children and their families who loved him and respected him and a wife and in-laws who were devoted to him. He also leaves behind fans all over the world,” she added.

Last year, the Freaky Friday star opened up to PEOPLE about her secret abuse of opiates and her family’s long history of addiction.

She revealed that her father had also abused alcohol, cocaine and heroin.

“I’m breaking the cycle that has basically destroyed the lives of generations in my family,” Curtis said of seeking help and getting sober. “Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment… bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything.”

The actress has been sober for over 20 years, and is now gearing up for the next two installments of her Halloween franchise.

In 2018, Jamie Lee revisited the character that began her acting career in the original 1978 horror film. After the remake broke box-office records with a $77.5 million domestic opening weekend — the largest opening for a horror film with a female lead — the actress announced they would be making two sequels.

“‘It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.’ Well, my friends and fans….I’m just WARMING UP🔥🔪 Happy Halloween 🎃2020/2021,” Jamie Lee shared in a teaser clip in July.

Halloween Kills will be released on Oct. 16, 2020, while Halloween Ends will be out Oct. 15, 2021.