Jamie Lee Curtis Wants to See Lindsay Lohan as a 'Hot Grandma' If They Do a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

The Halloween Ends star revealed she has written to Disney about her new plot idea for a potential film

By Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on October 10, 2022 06:26 PM
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty; James Gourley/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis is open to trading bodies with Lindsay Lohan one more time.

On Monday's episode of The View, Curtis, 63, was asked about her recent comments that she would "absolutely" make a sequel to the 2003 hit movie, Freaky Friday.

Co-host Sara Haines opened up the floor to Curtis to pitch sequel ideas to Disney. Curtis responded, "I've already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I'm in their new Haunted Mansion movie."

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress then shared her idea also includes former costar Lohan, 36: "Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places," Curtis said.

"So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon… And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world, as an old lady."

On the same day, during a visit to the Today show, Curtis reflected on how she "burst into tears" upon reading an anti-Semitic post on social media from Kanye West.

The actress told Hoda Kotb that she "woke up and burst into tears" upon reading the since-deleted post from West, 45, in which he wrote, in part, that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

Curtis, who had responded on social media Sunday, said during the emotional Today interview, "'DEFCON 3 on Jewish people?' What are you doing?"

"I mean, it's bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world," she told Kotb, 58. "But on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in? As if Jewish people haven't had it hard enough?"

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Daughter Ruby's 'Beautiful' Cosplay Wedding: 'Wife Is Sweet'

The actress — whose father, late actor Tony Curtis, was the son of Hungarian-Jewish emigrants — said she "woke up and I thought, 'My grandparents?' " upon reading West's post.

"It's just abhorrent. It's abhorrent behavior. I hope he gets help. I hope his children get help from him. It's terrible," she continued, through tears.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Touching on what Kotb referred to as "a ton of reactions" to West's post, Curtis said, "And if we aren't reacting, who are we?"

"What does it say about people who aren't reacting? Who woke up and read that and thought, 'Oh, what are you having for breakfast?' It's a big concern," she added.

Related Articles
Jamie Lee Curtis, Kanye West
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up While Condemning Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Tweet: 'Abhorrent Behavior'
Noah Schnapp and Hannah Godwin
'Stranger Things' ' Noah Schnapp Reacts to 'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Godwin's 'Bone to Pick' with Him
Freaky Friday Jamie Lee Curtis (L) and Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Lindsay Lohan a 'Great Talent' Who 'Had a Lot on Her Plate at a Very Young Age'
Kathie Lee Gifford Soaks Up Sunshine And Quality Time with Grandson Frank
Kathie Lee Gifford Soaks Up Sunshine and Quality Time with Grandson Frank: 'My Idea of Heaven'
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks during a campaign rally at The Fuge on May 14, 2022 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Mastriano, the front-runner in the Governor's May 17th primary race, held a campaign rally today after receiving a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Mastriano was joined by Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette on what she is calling her final campaign rally.
Inside Pa. Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano's Connection to a Racist, Antisemitic Social Media Platform
Hoda Kotb Rollout
Hoda Kotb on Joy of Raising Haley and Hope, Co-Parenting with Her Ex — and Why She'd Adopt Again
WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards
Kim Kardashian Ditches Makeup to Show Off Her Morning Skincare Routine
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas' Relationship Timeline
In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Presenters Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence speak onstage during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Lawrence Assumed Friend Amy Schumer's Liposuction 'Would Be a Secret ... and Then It Wasn't!'
Kathie Lee Gifford
Kathie Lee Gifford Meets 'Sweet' Grandson Frank for the First Time — See the Heartwarming Moment
Jamie Lee Curtis and Kristen Bell Honor You Again Costar Betty White
Jamie Lee Curtis and Kristen Bell Honor 'You Again' Costar Betty White: 'One of a Kind'
jamie lee curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis and Her Daughter Speak About Ruby's Journey Coming Out as Trans
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the red carpet of the movie "Halloween Kills" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2021
Jamie Lee Curtis Says It Was 'Hard to Say Goodbye' to 'Halloween' Crew: 'They Were Always There'
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Tweet About NYPD Officer's Funeral
Kathie Lee Gifford
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She Was 'Surprised' Son Cody Named Baby After His Late Dad Frank
lisa kudrow and mira sorvino
Mira Sorvino Is 'Excited' for Potential 'Romy and Michele' Sequel: 'We're Closer Than We've Ever Been'