Jamie Lee Curtis to Host Virtual Halloween Parade: How to Join and Show Off Your Costume

There's a spooky virtual Halloween parade in the works — and Jamie Lee Curtis is the grand marshal!

On Tuesday, the Knives Out actress, 61, announced she's planning to orchestrate a parade of sorts featuring Instagram users of all ages showing off their costumes from home.

"We are gonna do the first annual JLC Virtual Halloween Parade this Halloween 2020, and this is how you're gonna do it," she says in the clip, before going on to demonstrate the type of video submissions she's after.

In the clip, she walked from left to right, dressed in a Michael Myers costume, straight out of her hit Halloween movie franchise.

"On Halloween we will strip them all together," Curtis said of all the video entries, "and have a virtual parade all day long. I can't wait to see what you, your kids, your friends and your pets are gonna wear. I wish you all a very happy and safe Halloween. Let's parade together. Yay!"

To participate, record a vertical video showing off your creative costumes as you walk from left to right in the frame, pausing in the center to quickly showcase the outfit. Then, post the clip to Instagram Reels starting Friday and tag @CurtisLeeJamie for a chance to be featured.

The full virtual parade will be posted on the movie star's Instagram page on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Last month, Curtis opened up to PEOPLE about beginning her career with 1978's slasher Halloween, which starred a young Curtis as babysitter Laurie who faces off with a menacing killer.

“I never thought I’d be an actor,” she recalled. “I thought I was going to be a police officer! I could barely get through high school. I got into the only college where my mother [Janet Leigh] was the most famous graduate [University of the Pacific], and studied criminal justice — like Intro to Corrections 101. Then my freshman year I ran into somebody who suggested that I audition for Nancy Drew. It was a total accident.”

Curtis reprised her role in the highly successful reboot of the franchise Halloween that was released in theaters in 2018. The follow-up movie, Halloween Kills, had its theatrical release date delayed until 2021 due to the pandemic shutdown.

In November 2019, Curtis teased Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' involvement in the new sequel, reprising her role as Lindsey Wallace from the 1978 original.