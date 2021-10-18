Jamie Lee Curtis Thinks the #MeToo Movement Would Have 'Really Upset' Mom Janet Leigh

"She was, it's a bad term, but kind of Pollyannaish about the industry," Jamie Lee Curtis said of her late mother, Hollywood legend Janet Leigh, and how she would have reacted to the #MeToo movement

Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on her Hollywood legend mother Janet Leigh.

Curtis, 62, said that the #MeToo movement "would have really upset" her mom as she spoke with Melanie Griffith for Interview.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actresses waxed nostalgic about their mothers' experiences working with horror icon Alfred Hitchcock (Griffith's mother Tippi Hedren starred in 1963's The Birds and 1964's Marnie, after Leigh appeared in 1960's Psycho). "I don't know how he was with your mom, but he apparently was not very good with my mom," Griffith, 64, said.

"I don't think Janet would have ever acknowledged if there was any bad behavior. She was, it's a bad term, but kind of Pollyannaish about the industry," Curtis recalled. "I think the #MeToo movement would have really upset her. It's not fair to unpack that, because she's dead and I'm going to put words in her mouth, but knowing her, I think she would not say that he misbehaved in any way. But it's interesting that maybe our mothers were in competition with each other."

"I don't think Janet would ever have acknowledged anything, because from her standpoint, she was just grateful. That was very much her take. I think she would have looked at it as, 'That was just the way it was,'" she added.

jamie lee curtis and parents Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh and Jamie Lee Curtis

Griffith noted that Hitchcock got "very psychologically crazy" with Hedren, 91, behind the scenes of both of their collaborations. Hedren claimed in 2016 that the filmmaker stalked and sexually assault her in the '60s.

"You know, she was of the #MeToo movement, and it was not accepted at that time. She was shunned and he made sure that she was shunned," Griffith added.

Curtis previously called back to her mother's most iconic role, dressing as Marion Crane in Hitchcock's Psycho for last week's costume-themed red carpet premiere of her new movie Halloween Kills, the 12th installment in the horror franchise.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis Wears Janet Leigh Psycho Costume: 'Honoring My Mother in All Her Gory'

Leigh died at age 77 in October 2004, following a long and private struggle with vasculitis, which is a group of disorders that attacks blood vessels through inflammation.