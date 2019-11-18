Jamie Lee Curtis Teases Kyle Richards' Return in Halloween Kills: She Is 'Fantastic'

Kyle Richards is making her big Halloween return in the upcoming sequel!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, starred as Lindsey Wallace in the original 1978 Halloween film opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, who couldn’t help but gush about the reality TV star’s return to the iconic horror franchise.

“She is so great that it’s going to be so fun for her audience — who now is used to know her for her TV show — they are going to be so happy to [see] an actress again,” Curtis, 60, said while on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Knives Out.

She continued, “She is absolutely fantastic and so beautiful that, you know, she gets very… distressed in this movie in every way.”

Image zoom Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards

Curtis teased that Richards, who is reprising her role as Lindsey, has a deep storyline to sink her acting chops into, as well.

“Emotionally, physically, environmentally, and she just completely let that other life and just came and shot for three, four weeks and was amazing,” Curtis said. “People are going to be bonkers about her.”

Halloween Kills is the sequel to the highly successful reboot of the franchise Halloween that was released in theaters in 2018.

Image zoom Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards (right) in Halloween (1978) Alamy

In July, Curtis surprised fans when she announced two more sequels were planned after the reboot earned $76 million in its opening weekend — the largest opening for a horror film with a female lead.

The upcoming sequel is also set to star Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle, the adult version of the little boy who first appeared in the 1978 film.

Judy Greer, Nick Castle and Andi Matichak are also set to return.

Halloween Kills is slated for Oct. 16, 2020, and Halloween Ends is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2021.