Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up While Condemning Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Tweet: 'Abhorrent Behavior'

"I hope he gets help," Jamie Lee Curtis said Monday on the Today show about Kanye West after his anti-Semitic social media remarks

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 03:56 PM
Jamie Lee Curtis, Kanye West
Jamie Lee Curtis; Kanye West. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty; Brad Barket/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she "burst into tears" upon reading an anti-Semitic post on social media from Kanye West.

While promoting Halloween Ends on the Today show Monday morning, the 63-year-old actress told Hoda Kotb that she "woke up and burst into tears" upon reading the since-deleted post from West, 45, in which he wrote, in part, that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

Curtis, who had responded on social media Sunday, said during the emotional Today interview, "'DEFCON 3 on Jewish people?' What are you doing?"

"I mean, it's bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world," she told Kotb, 58. "But on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in? As if Jewish people haven't had it hard enough?"

The actress — whose father, late actor Tony Curtis, was the son of Hungarian-Jewish emigrants — said she "woke up and I thought, 'My grandparents?' " upon reading West's post.

"It's just abhorrent. It's abhorrent behavior. I hope he gets help. I hope his children get help from him. It's terrible," she continued, through tears.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Touching on what Kotb referred to as "a ton of reactions" to West's post, Curtis said, "And if we aren't reacting, who are we?"

"What does it say about people who aren't reacting? Who woke up and read that and thought, 'Oh, what are you having for breakfast?' It's a big concern," she added.

In her original response to West's post, Curtis tweeted on Sunday, "The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop."

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Says People Can "Call Me Whatever Names They Want" After Latest Instagram Rant

In a now-deleted Instagram post from Friday, West also shared a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and Sean "Diddy" Combs, which allegedly appeared to show West claiming that Combs, 52, was controlled by Jewish people. "Jesus is Jew," he reportedly wrote in the caption.

Instagram restricted the Grammy winner's account and deleted content from his page after he violated the platform's rules and guidelines, according to CNN, although a Meta spokesperson did not confirm to either outlet what content violated their rules.

The American Jewish Committee also called out West's language for perpetuating "anti-Semitic tropes like greed and control," writing in a statement, in part, "Kanye West should figure out how to make a point without using antisemitism. Over the last week, the musician has fomented hatred of Jews."

Related Articles
Kanye West attends Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West's Instagram Restricted and Tweet Removed for Violating Platforms' Rules and Guidelines
Molly Rose Foundation Coroner Rules British Teenager Molly Russell Died After Suffering from the 'Effects of Online Content'
Coroner Rules British Teen Molly Russell Died by Suicide After Suffering from 'Effects of Online Content'
Kanye West and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Meets with Kanye West as Magazine Slams Rapper for Bullying Her
'Vogue' Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Meets with Kanye West as Magazine Slams His Bullying Behavior
Kendall Jenner, Jayden Smith, Kanye West
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks during a campaign rally at The Fuge on May 14, 2022 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Mastriano, the front-runner in the Governor's May 17th primary race, held a campaign rally today after receiving a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Mastriano was joined by Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette on what she is calling her final campaign rally.
Inside Pa. Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano's Connection to a Racist, Antisemitic Social Media Platform
Kanye West
Everything to Know About Kanye West's Feud with Adidas
Pete Davidson, Kanye West
Pete Davidson Has Been in Trauma Therapy Due to Kanye West's Online Harassment: Source
Kid Cudi; Kanye West
Kid Cudi Blasts Kanye West for Posting He's 'Fearful of Bottle Throwers' on Social Media
North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France
North West Gets Camera Shy While Lip-Syncing in the Car with Mom Kim Kardashian: 'Delete That'
Kanye West
Kanye West Will Not Face Battery Charges After January Altercation in Los Angeles
Britney Spears; Kevin Federline
Britney Spears Asks That Issues with Sons 'Remain Private' as Kevin Federline Shares Videos amid Feud
Meghan King Edmonds attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
'RHOC' 's Meghan King Learned Not to Post About Her Relationships Online After 'Whirlwind Marriage and Annulment'
kanye west
Kanye West Is Being Locked Out of His Instagram by Meta for 24 Hours Due to Harassing Posts: Reports
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Found Ex Kanye West's 24-Hour Instagram Suspension 'to Be Fair': Source
kim and pete. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf4gpU7v87y/.
Kim Kardashian Reacts to Sister Khloé Kardashian's Joke Over Her Having a Foot Fetish: 'Nope!'
Meghan McCain Whoopi Goldberg
Meghan McCain Decries Former 'The' 'View' Costar Whoopi Goldberg's 'Deeply Offensive' Holocaust Comment