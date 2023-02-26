Jamie Lee Curtis Tells Fans to Let Ariana DeBose 'Shine Her Light' After Viral BAFTAs Rap

"She's just so incredibly talented," Curtis said, speaking of DeBose's viral opening rap at last weekend's awards show

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on February 26, 2023 07:49 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Ariana DeBose poses during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ariana DeBose has made a fan out of Jamie Lee Curtis.

Following DeBose's viral opening rap at last weekend's BAFTA Awards, which name-dropped the Halloween Ends star, Curtis, 64, told Deadline that social media critics "should shut the f--- up" about the performance.

"I'm unclear as to what the f--- people are on about," she said, reasoning that DeBose, 32, was likely distracted by the camera in her face during the show. "For me, it was joyous, celebratory, sisterly, hot, spicy... and she's just so incredibly talented."

"None of us knew what she was doing. So, when they would cut to us, I was into it. By the time it got to me, I was into the music and I was having a great time," added Curtis. "She is a fantastic talent. These people should shut the f— up, back the f— off and let this woman just shine her light because she is fantastic."

In DeBose's now-viral song, she paid tribute to the actresses nominated at the awards show. "Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my Woman King, Blanchett Cate you're a genius, Jamie Lee you are all of us," she sang in part.

After the performance, she shared a photo of herself sitting in Curtis' lap as they posed with the acting legend's Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Michelle Yeoh at the awards show. "Some moments I loved with ppl I love," DeBose captioned the photos.

The Academy Award winner has since opened up about the moment, in addition to sharing a backstage clip of herself rehearsing the number while getting into costume.

"That was the assignment, 'Come celebrate women.' And I was like, 'Absolutely!' " DeBose shared on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show. "And we did that, and it was fun. Not gonna lie, I had a blast."

She's since shared some of her favorite tributes to the viral moment on Instagram, including ones from the likes of Lizzo, Adele, Wanda Sykes and Halle Berry.

"The internet is wild y'all! Appreciate all the love," DeBose captioned the post.

Bassett, 64, also showed her appreciation for the shout-out at Saturday's NAACP Image Awards, where she referenced the lyric in her acceptance speech for entertainer of the year.

"I guess Angela Bassett did the thing," she said to applause from the audience.

