Entertainment Movies Jamie Lee Curtis Tells Fans to Let Ariana DeBose 'Shine Her Light' After Viral BAFTAs Rap "She's just so incredibly talented," Curtis said, speaking of DeBose's viral opening rap at last weekend's awards show By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. Published on February 26, 2023 07:49 PM Ariana DeBose has made a fan out of Jamie Lee Curtis. Following DeBose's viral opening rap at last weekend's BAFTA Awards, which name-dropped the Halloween Ends star, Curtis, 64, told Deadline that social media critics "should shut the f--- up" about the performance. "I'm unclear as to what the f--- people are on about," she said, reasoning that DeBose, 32, was likely distracted by the camera in her face during the show. "For me, it was joyous, celebratory, sisterly, hot, spicy... and she's just so incredibly talented." Angela Bassett References Ariana DeBose's Viral BAFTAs Rap During NAACP Image Awards Speech "None of us knew what she was doing. So, when they would cut to us, I was into it. By the time it got to me, I was into the music and I was having a great time," added Curtis. "She is a fantastic talent. These people should shut the f— up, back the f— off and let this woman just shine her light because she is fantastic." In DeBose's now-viral song, she paid tribute to the actresses nominated at the awards show. "Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my Woman King, Blanchett Cate you're a genius, Jamie Lee you are all of us," she sang in part. After the performance, she shared a photo of herself sitting in Curtis' lap as they posed with the acting legend's Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Michelle Yeoh at the awards show. "Some moments I loved with ppl I love," DeBose captioned the photos. See Ariana DeBose Practice Her Viral BAFTA Rap Before Going on Stage: 'Angela Bassett Did the Thing!' The Academy Award winner has since opened up about the moment, in addition to sharing a backstage clip of herself rehearsing the number while getting into costume. "That was the assignment, 'Come celebrate women.' And I was like, 'Absolutely!' " DeBose shared on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show. "And we did that, and it was fun. Not gonna lie, I had a blast." RELATED VIDEO: Ariana DeBose is "Floored By Her Journey" from Small Town Theater to Acting in West Side Story She's since shared some of her favorite tributes to the viral moment on Instagram, including ones from the likes of Lizzo, Adele, Wanda Sykes and Halle Berry. "The internet is wild y'all! Appreciate all the love," DeBose captioned the post. Bassett, 64, also showed her appreciation for the shout-out at Saturday's NAACP Image Awards, where she referenced the lyric in her acceptance speech for entertainer of the year. "I guess Angela Bassett did the thing," she said to applause from the audience.