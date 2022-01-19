While Jamie Lee Curtis' parents, Janet Lee and Tony Curtis, eventually divorced, she knows she "was born from love and not resentment"

Jamie Lee Curtis 'Struggled with the Idea of Love' Due to '13 Divorces' in Her Immediate Family

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the red carpet of the movie "Halloween Kills" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2021

Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how her family's romantic relationships have affected the lens through which she views love today.

In a heartfelt Instagram post accompanying a throwback black-and-white photo of her late parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Jamie wrote Wednesday, "Once in a while when their images find me unexpectedly, I'm caught by not only their extreme beauty but their deep love and ambition."

"As the product of 13 divorces in my immediate family I have often struggled with the idea of love, what happens to it?" continued the Knives Out actress, 63. "There are only a couple reminders to me that I was born from love and not resentment, competition, jealousy and rancor which are the cornerstones of any unpleasant divorce."

"I also forget that they were famous and loved worldwide," she added of her mom and dad. "Happy hump day Janet and Tony. Thanks for love and life!"

tony curtis and janet leigh Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh circa 1955 | Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Both Tony and Leigh were married several times — in Tony's case, his final marriage was to Jill Vandenberg, whom he remained married to from 1998 until his death in 2010. (Leigh was his first wife, and the pair shared two daughters: Jamie Lee and Kelly Curtis.)

Leigh tied the knot only once more after her 11-year marriage to Tony, her third husband, ended in 1962. The Psycho actress wed Robert Brandt that same year, and they remained married until her death 42 years later.

Jamie has been married to screenwriter husband Christopher Guest for 37 years. In December 2020, she celebrated 36 years of marriage in the form of a sweet social-media tribute to Guest, 73, with whom she shares two daughters: Ruby, 25, and Annie, 35.

"One of the longest relationships I've had seeking comfort and contact and connection is with Chris," the Halloween Kills star wrote in the caption of a black-and-white photo of them holding hands. "Today marks the 36th anniversary of our wedding."

"My hand in his. Then and now. Connected through our children and family and friends it became the links in our human emotional chain that have seen each of us through triumph and tragedy," she added.

Of her parents, Jamie recalled during a June episode of the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast "watch(ing) their work diminish" but "their fame not diminish" as she was growing up.

"And the contradiction of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people," she added. "Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous. And that for the rest of your life, you're famous for something you did a long time ago, and you chase that attention."