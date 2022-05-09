Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Sparks 'Internet Feud' Between Everything Everywhere and Doctor Strange 2

Jamie Lee Curtis says her alternate-universe movie Everything Everywhere All at Once has more "heart" than Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Everything Everywhere All At Once; Jamie Lee Curtis; DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

Everything Everywhere All At Once; Jamie Lee Curtis; DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

Jamie Lee Curtis is showing her competitive side.

Alongside Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, the Halloween actress stars in the original sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once, which tells the story of a mother traveling between different alternate universes, including, but not limited to, one in which everyone has hotdog fingers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The A24 movie, directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, rolled out in select theaters back in March, gaining box office attention as it gradually hit wider audiences with positive word of mouth.

As Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered in theaters over the weekend, Curtis, 63, pointed out the big-budget sequel's plot similarities — and said the blockbuster pales in comparison to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Posting a side-by-side of the two movie's posters on Instagram Friday, Curtis joked that their film "out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there." She also called out Doctor Strange 2's "copycat poster" and joked, "Is this one of those Internet feuds? All I'll say is we would SLAY in a family feud contest with the Doctor Strange strangers."

Curtis then posted a photo of a New York Times review of Doctor Strange by A.O. Scott that compared it to Everything Everywhere All at Once, which had "more wit and imagination," according to the critic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"🚨TRUTH ALERT🚨 @everythingeverywheremovie is MARVELOUS! It has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES...... AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie," Curtis playfully wrote, also referencing another recent studio sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

She continued, "COMPETITIVE? F--- YES. I wasn't head cheerleader in high school for nothing. And P.S. our movie has a dynamite dildo fight scene as well as a very erotic hotdog hand mating dance and rocks."

Curtis added in a hashtag: "#guessiwillneverbecastinamarvelmovie."

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Didn't Want to 'Conceal' Her Body for New Film Role: 'That Was My Goal'

While promoting Everything Everywhere All at Once last month, Curtis said on The Talk, "I think there's a touching story at the heart of everything. And in the best of these sort of sci-fi multiverse movies, if they don't touch you, the audience leaves sort of inured. Marvel movies just feel very sort of dead to me. And this is a movie that actually makes you feel tremendous heart.