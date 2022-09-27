Jamie Lee Curtis Challenges a 'More Dangerous' Michael Myers in Final Trailer for 'Halloween Ends'

By
Published on September 27, 2022 03:50 PM

The newest trailer for Halloween Ends puts the "final" in "final girl."

Jamie Lee Curtis' iconic character Laurie Strode faces off with tormentor Michael Myers in the upcoming slasher sequel — and it may be her last, the trailer hints. The horror legend is determined to avenge her daughter and free herself from an even "more dangerous" Michael's torment, even if it kills her.

"Maybe the only way he can die is if I die too," Laurie says in the trailer. "It all ends now."

The movie takes place after a short time jump from where last year's Halloween Kills left off: "It's been four years since Michael Myers vanished without a trace," Laurie reveals.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

The final trailer for the third installment in director David Gordon Green's sequel trilogy is full of callbacks to earlier entries in the franchise, including a shot of Laurie from the original film shown back-to-back with a nearly identical shot from the upcoming movie.

In one of the trailer's final shots, Laurie is seen removing Michael's mask, knife in hand — but Michael has become so much more than just a mask-wearing serial killer these past 44 years. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Curtis spoke about how Michael's story has "transcended."

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

"Michael Myers has become something much bigger than a man, and I think what's been really interesting is that we figured out, David Gordon Green and his collaborators, a way to make a very satisfying movie about human beings and the nature of evil," she said. "It's dark for sure, but the world is dark right now."

Curtis will be joined in the long-awaited final showdown by Will Patton reprising his role as Officer Frank Hawkins, and Andi Matichak returning as Laurie's granddaughter Allyson, plus James Jude Courtney, Kyle Richards, Omar Dorsey, Rohan Campbell and Nick Castle.

Halloween Ends is in theaters and streaming on Peacock Oct. 14.

