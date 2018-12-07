Jamie Lee Curtis Slams Kevin Hart's Response to His Resurfaced Homophobic Tweets

Jamie Lee Curtis is not letting Kevin Hart off the hook.

On Thursday, just hours after Hart, 39, offered a response to his past homophobic tweets, which resurfaced following the news that he was hosting the 91s Academy Awards, Curtis, 60, took a jab at the comedian on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Homophobia is not positivity,” the Halloween star wrote in reference to Hart’s statement, in which he said, “All I do is spread positivity.”

Actor and comedian Billy Eichner also took aim at Hart, but with a little bit of humor, tweeting, “I’m beginning to think I may not be in Night School 2.”

Homophobia is not positivity. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 7, 2018

“A simple, authentic apology showing any bit of understanding or remorse would have been so simple. Like I tweeted a few weeks ago, Hollywood still has a real problem with gay men. On the surface it may not look like it. Underneath, it’s far more complicated,” the Billy on the Street host tweeted on a more serious note.

“Wow. Just…wow. Does he realize he signed up to host the OSCARS? You wanna tweet “jokes” about gay bashing your own son I guess that’s your choice but at the very least, KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE!!!”

Their comments came after Hart shared a video of himself lying in bed on Instagram, addressing the since-deleted tweets.

“I swear man our world is becoming beyond crazy,” Hart said in the clip. “I’m not going to let the craziness frustrate me or anger me especially when I worked hard to get to the mental space that I am at now.”

Hart continued, “My team calls me, ‘Oh my God, Kevin, the world is upset about tweets you did years ago.’ Oh my God. Guys, I’m almost 40 years old. If you don’t believe that people grow, change, evolve as they get older, I don’t know what to tell you.”

“If you want to hold people in a position where they always have to justify or explain their past — then do you,” he added. “I’m the wrong guy, man. I’m in a great place, a great mature place where all I do is spread positivity. If you’re not doing that, you’re not on my page.”

In a follow-up post, Hart explained he was asked to apologize by the Academy, but decided to pass at the time — ultimately risking his hosting gig.

“I chose to pass, I passed on the apology. Reason why I passed is because I’ve addressed this several times. This is not the first time this has come up. I’ve addressed it. I’ve spoken on it. I’ve said where the rights and wrongs were. I’ve said who I am now versus who I was then. I’ve done it. I’ve done it,” Hart continued.

“The same energy that went into finding those old tweets could be the same energy put into finding the responses to the questions that have been asked years after years. We’re feeding the internet trolls and we reward them. I’m not going to do it man. I’m going to be me and stand my ground,” Hart said.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Steps Downs as Host of the Academy Awards Moments After Refusing to Apologize

In the hours after that post, the comedian finally revealed that he would be stepping aside from the prestigious gig and delivered an apology.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

Eichner applauded the decision and praised Hart of stepping up and saying sorry.

“I’m no saint. We just wanted a little understanding, a little explanation. Apologies are tough – they leave you vulnerable. Toxic masculinity is real. I deal with it in my own way too. So on that note, I appreciate @KevinHart4real apologizing. And apology accepted. That’s all,” Eichner tweeted.

“I will not rest until the Oscars are hosted by the cast of Love Simon, the ghost of Harvey Milk and the entire executive board of Planned Parenthood,” he joked.

I’m no saint. We just wanted a little understanding, a little explanation. Apologies are tough – they leave you vulnerable. Toxic masculinity is real. I deal with it in my own way too. So on that note, I appreciate @KevinHart4real apologizing. And apology accepted. That’s all. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 7, 2018

While Hart seems to be confident in the decision to step down, he previously described the hosting gig as an “opportunity of a lifetime.”

“For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to,” Hart wrote on Instagram Tuesday, revealing he was selected to host.

His old tweets rubbed a number of fans the wrong way as they read, “Why does @wayne215 have so many pictures of me in his phone!!! What ru some type of FAT F– that takes pic of small black men all day?”

RELATED: Kevin Hart Reveals How Wife Eniko Forgave Him After Cheating Scandal: She’s ‘My Backbone’

Unfortunately, Hart also made homophobic jokes in his 2010 comedy special Seriously Funny.

He told the audience, “One of my biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay. That’s a fear.”

“Keep in mind, I’m not homophobic. Be happy. Do what you want to do. But me, as a heterosexual male, if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Hart Apologizes to His Wife and Kids in Emotional Video After Alleged Extortion

Hart later addressed his comments in a Rolling Stone profile in 2015, saying his words were “about my fear.“

“I’m thinking about what I did as a dad, did I do something wrong, and if I did, what was it?” he said at the time.

“Not that I’m not gonna love my son or think about him any differently,” Hart explained. “The funny thing within that joke is that it’s me getting mad at my son because of my own insecurities — I panicked. It has nothing to do with him, it’s about me.”