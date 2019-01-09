Jamie Lee Curtis Slams Fiji Water Girl Photobombing Stunt: They Didn't Ask for My 'Permission'

Jamie Lee Curtis is not a fan of promotional stunts.

The Halloween actress, 60, shared her displeasure on Instagram Tuesday after discovering that, despite her best efforts, she was photobombed in a picture by the Fiji Water Girl at the Golden Globes. And while the internet went crazy for the photobomber (aka Kelleth Cuthbert), Curtis wasn’t as thrilled.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So, my husband, who doesn’t look at a lot of show business news sites, just mentioned that I was on the CNN website,” Curtis started her lengthy caption. “I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera. I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either.”

She continued, “Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products.”

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cuthbert, who usually works as a fashion model and commercial actress, said she wasn’t intentionally trying to steal the spotlight — but rather her modeling instincts took over. Of her big Golden Globes moment, Cuthbert explained that the photos simply came about by “looking at the camera at the right time.”

“There’s tons of photographers everywhere. It doesn’t matter where you stand, you’re in the crossfire of every shot,” she explained to PEOPLE. “You’ve gotta have good face, at least, if you’re gonna be hovering in the background frequently.”

RELATED: Fiji Water Girl Reveals What She Was Really Thinking During Those ‘Ominous’ Golden Globe Photobombs

Richard Madden with the Fiji Water Girl behind him Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

While she may have had an “ominous” appearance, Cuthbert said she really wasn’t thinking bad thoughts — or thinking about much at all in the moment as the red carpet was far too fast-paced for that.

“The photographers have to take so many shots, so rapidly,” she told PEOPLE. “Obviously, your face doesn’t look perfectly pleasant in all of them, so they captured lots of expressions [where I’m] naturally making weird faces.”

Curtis attended the show in support of last fall’s Halloween.

The new sequel broke box-office records after its $77.5 million domestic opening weekend — the biggest opening ever for lead actress over the age of 55.