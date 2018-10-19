Jamie Lee Curtis Shares a Rare Photo of Her Entire Family on the Halloween Red Carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis is sharing a special moment with her fans.

The 59-year-old actress posted a rare photograph of herself with her entire family — her husband Christopher Guest, and their two children Annie, 31, and Thomas, 22 — on Instagram Thursday.

The group was at the premiere of Curtis’ upcoming Halloween before its nationwide release on Friday.

The last time Curtis was photographed at a red carpet with members of her family was in 1998 at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony at which her husband and daughter were present. Her son was about 2 years old at the time and he was not pictured.

Curtis’ mother, Psycho actress Janet Leigh, was also in attendance at the ceremony.

The actress captioned the photo with a sweet message, “The most important part of my work is the people I get to come home from that work to.”

“My daughter, Annie, my son, Tom and my husband, Christopher offered me love and support last night and I am so lucky to call them mine. @halloweenmovie,” she wrote.

There are very photos of the actress’ whole family. In January 2017, Curtis shared a photo of herself and Annie at a rally in Los Angeles and shared another photo of herself and Thomas at a premiere earlier that month.

Christopher Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, Annie Guest and Janet Leigh in 1998 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

The last time she shared a photo of herself and her husband was in October 2016.

Curtis is revisiting her role as Laurie Strode 40 years after the original Halloween film came out in 1978.

The new film centers on Michael Myers breaking out of prison and returning to Haddonfield where Curtis’ Strode is waiting for him.

Curtis starring opposite Judy Greer and Andi Matichak who portray her daughter and granddaughter, respectively.

“I don’t know if 40 years ago I would have ever thought that Laurie Strode would have a daughter, let alone a granddaughter,” Curtis said at PEOPLE and EW’s TIFF studio in September.

“I just don’t think I ever took it that far. Trauma is a generational disease because it affects everybody in the family. So that’s what I think is so exciting about [this film]. They’ve explored that through the relationships between mother, daughter, granddaughter.”

Halloween is in theaters Friday.