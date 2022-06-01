Jamie Lee Curtis Posts More Photos from Daughter Ruby's Cosplay Wedding: 'A Joyful Day'

The Knives Out star, who previously said she would officiate her daughter's backyard nuptials, gave another glimpse into the special day

Jamie Lee Curtis is feeling the love.

On Tuesday, the Halloween actress, 63, took to Instagram to share more images from her daughter Ruby's weekend wedding to her partner Kynthia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The carousel of images was the fourth post Curtis has made to Instagram commemorating the Sunday cosplay celebration, for which guests were invited to dress in costume.

"A JOYFUL DAY! TEAM WORK made the DREAM WORK!," the proud parent captioned her latest post, thanking the vendors who pulled everything together.

jamie lee curtis, ruby guest, kynthia jamie lee curtis, ruby guest, kynthia jamie lee curtis, ruby guest, kynthia

Left: Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter's wedding | Credit: April Johnston Center: Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter's wedding flowers | Credit: April Johnston Right: Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter's wedding | Credit: April Johnston

Curtis also thanked the Etsy seller who made and sent her World of Warcraft Jaina Proudmoore costume from Russia "in the middle of a war" and shouted out a Twitter friend who sent a backup outfit in case the Etsy look didn't arrive in time.

jamie lee curtis, ruby guest, kynthia Jamie Lee Curtis, Kynthia and Ruby | Credit: April Johnston; Inset: Mark Metcalfe/Getty

"Add to them the MANY people who helped us on the day and in the set up and then breakdown who all participated in the celebration and of course all of our guests and friends and family who suited up and showed up in wonderful ways and costumes to help us all celebrate the LOVE between Ruby and Kynthia!," the actress wrapped her post.

Shots from the behind the scenes included Ruby and Kynthia cutting their cake, guests watching on and rainbow signage, flowers and balloons.

jamie lee curtis, ruby guest, kynthia Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter, Ruby's, wedding | Credit: April Johnston

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March, the Knives Out star said she'd officiate Ruby's wedding dressed as Proudmore. There, Curis added that she was especially excited that her younger daughter would be tying the knot in the backyard of the family home, just like her older daughter Annie did three years ago.

"We're gonna have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I'm really excited," Curtis told host Jimmy Kimmel. "Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears."