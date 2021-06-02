Jamie Lee Curtis Shares First Look at Cate Blanchett as Lilith in Borderlands Game Adaptation

Cate Blanchett is set to star in the film adaptation of the popular video game alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and more

Jamie Lee Curtis is giving fans a first look at Cate Blanchett in her latest role as a Siren outlaw.

On Tuesday, the Halloween actress, 62, posted an Instagram photo of Blanchett, 52, as Lilith in the new film adaptation of the popular video game Borderlands.

"Welcome to BORDERLANDS and a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting, vixen with a bad attitude and two Oscars to add to the baddasery in her tool belt," Lee Curtis wrote in the caption. "The once and future Queen of EVERYTHING, #cateblanchett."

The two-time Oscar winner's silhouette is pictured rocking Lilith's signature fringe as she poses on a staircase while gripping what appears to be a gun on a sling attached to her thigh.

Curtis also teased dropping first look photos of the other characters in the film, including herself, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Ariana Greenblatt (Stuck in the Middle), Romanian actor Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu and more.

The movie centers on Lilith (Blanchett), a notorious treasure hunter and Siren, and her quest to return to her home planet Pandora to find the missing daughter of "the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas." During her journey, she meets Roland (Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Lee Curtis), Claptrap, (Black) Tiny Tina (Greenblatt) and her protector Krieg (Munteanu).