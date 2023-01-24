Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Emotional Reaction to First Oscar Nomination: 'I Am Stunned and Humbled'

The actress documented the moment she found out she earned an Academy Award nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 24, 2023 10:31 AM
Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo: The Walt Disney Company via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis can't believe she's now an Oscar nominee.

The star earned her first Academy Award nomination on Tuesday morning, receiving recognition in the Best Supporting Actress category for Everything Everywhere All at Once, which led with 11 nominations, making it the most-nominated film of 2023. Her costars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu also scored acting nods.

Curtis, 64, shared photos on Instagram taken by a friend after finding out the news, including the sweet moment she hugged her husband Christopher Guest.

"THIS IS WHAT SURPRISE LOOKS LIKE! One of my oldest besties [Debbie Oppenheimer] texted me at 5:15 that she was sitting in front of my house and did I want company watching the announcements," wrote Curtis. "Debbie Oppenheimer has won an Oscar for the beautiful documentary she made about her mother's story as one of the kindertransport in the Oscar-winning documentary. Into The Arms Of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport."

"There she was in the pitch black, freezing, cold in a parka," continued Curtis. "She came in and sat with me as I had sat with her the day she was heading toward the Oscar ceremony, the year she won. We held hands. I didn't even realize she took pictures. The first is the moment of hearing my name, and then the thrill of my friend, Stephanie's @stephaniehsuofficial name, and the rest of the nominations and then the best thing of all, a loving embrace for my husband. No filters. No fakery. Just the truth of a moment of joy Captured by a friend."

In another upload, Curtis posted a throwback photo of her late movie-star parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis at the Oscars in 1960. Leigh, who died in 2004, earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Psycho (1960), and Tony, who died in 2010, was nominated for Best Actor for The Defiant Ones (1958).

Curtis wrote in the caption, "It was never even in my wildest dream box. I have always felt very much like an outsider looking in and yet always so grateful for any and all opportunities I have had. Being a part of this beautiful movie, which just received so many acknowledgments for our talented, motley crew of artists, is the highlight of my professional life."

Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). Allyson Riggs

"As this is a movie about a family of immigrants and their struggles through life, immediately I'm thinking of my parents, children of immigrants from Hungary and Denmark, whose families came here and sacrificed for their children to achieve their dreams," she continued. "I can only imagine what it would feel like for them and their parents to hear that their daughter/granddaughter was nominated this morning for an Oscar."

Curtis added, "I am stunned and humbled and excited for our little movie that could and did and based on today's nominations, continues to do and do and do."

There are 15 other first-time acting nominees: Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Ana de Armas, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Stephanie Hsu, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Ke Huy Quan, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh.

This year's Oscars ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held Sunday, March 12, televised live on ABC.

