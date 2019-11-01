Jamie Lee Curtis Shares a Bloody Sneak Peek of Halloween Kills: 'Start Screaming'

Jamie Lee Curtis is on a bloody ride.

The actress, 60, shared a sneak peek of the upcoming Halloween Kills on Thursday to the excitement of plenty of fans who will have to wait until next October to see the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Halloween.

“‘Tis the season….. to start screaming,” Curtis wrote on Instagram. “First look at the mayhem David has created for all of you. @halloweenmovie #halloweenkills #strodesstrong @universalpictures @miramax @blumhouse.”

David Gordon Green is directing the film and a follow-up sequel, Halloween Ends, scheduled for release in October 2021.

Halloween Kills sees Curtis return as her iconic character Laurie Strode. The actress is joined by Judy Greer, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Nick Castle and Andi Matichak.

The 2018 remake, which Curtis also executive produced, set a record for the largest opening for a horror film with a female lead with $78 million domestically.

Curtis celebrated the accomplishment on Instagram, writing, “Couldn’t be prouder of ALL who made this creative experiment have such a thrilling result!”

In July, the actress announced there would be not one, but two sequels to the horror remake she starred in last year.

Posting a teaser for both to her Instagram, Curtis wrote, “‘It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.’ Well, my friends and fans….I’m just WARMING UP🔥🔪 Happy Halloween 🎃2020/2021.”

Curtis began her acting career with the original 1978 horror film, along with three of its original sequels: Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.

In a cover story last year, Curtis told PEOPLE despite acting in a famed horror series, she can’t handle scary movies herself.

“I don’t understand why people like these movies,” she said. “I don’t like being scared! I’m the girl who watches movies under a blanket, and I cover my face.”