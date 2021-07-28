Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Feels 'Safe' with Longtime Husband Christopher Guest: 'I'm Not Alone'

With over four decades in Hollywood, Jamie Lee Curtis still feels most at home wherever her husband is.

Featured on the cover of AARP The Magazine's August/September 2021 issue, the Halloween star says it's her husband, writer/director Christopher Guest (Best in Show), who keeps her grounded.

"I feel safe when I drive up and see that [he is] home," Curtis, 62, tells the publication. "That's the long marriage."

"It's the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I'm not alone," she adds.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1984 and will celebrate 37 years of marriage this December, have two children together: daughter Annie, 34, and son Thomas, 25.

In December, Curtis and Guest, a screenwriter, celebrated 36 years of marriage. Curtis, who rarely shares photos of her husband on Instagram, commemorated the milestone with a sweet tribute to Guest.

"One of the longest relationships I've had seeking comfort and contact and connection is with Chris," she wrote in the caption of a black and white photo of them holding hands. "Today marks the 36th anniversary of our wedding."

"My hand in his. Then and now. Connected through our children and family and friends it became the links in our human emotional chain that have seen each of us through triumph and tragedy," she added.

Jamie lee curtis -AARP cover Credit: Brian Bowen Smith

In June, Curtis also shared a sweet throwback of Guest with their son Thomas with their backs toward the camera. In the photo, a much younger Thomas sits in his father's lap as they raise their arms and fists into the air.

"Fathers. Day in and day out. In our home a source of steady strength. HFD#34," Curtis wrote in the caption.

Curtis previously recalled the moment she knew she was going to marry Guest when she came across his picture in a 1984 issue of Rolling Stone around the release of This Is Spinal Tap.

"I looked at the man on the right, wearing a plaid shirt and a waggish smirk. I'd never seen him before, but I pointed at him. 'I'm going to marry that man,' I said to my friend," she wrote in an essay for Oprah Winfrey's O magazine in 2004.

"The next day I called [his] agent, gave him my number, and told him to have Chris call me if he was interested. I waited. Chris never called. I went on with my life. I began dating a sweet man, but we both knew it wasn't for good. When he had to leave for an extended business trip, I dropped him off at the airport to say a friendly but final goodbye. From the airport, I drove straight to Hugo's restaurant in West Hollywood to have dinner with friends. As I sat down at Hugo's, I glanced up and found myself staring straight at Chris, three tables away," she continued.