Long time donor to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the iconic actress has been raising money for the non-profit through her company My Hand In Yours

Jamie Lee Curtis Says It's 'Hard to Watch' Videos from the Children's Hospital in Ukraine

While sitting down with PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Adrianna Costa Wednesday, the legendary actress, 63, got candid about the events taking place overseas, saying, "We are in the middle of a crisis that is possibly going to affect all of us."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Right now it's affecting the beautiful people of Ukraine. It has the possibility of becoming much wider and therefore, all of us need to be paying a lot of attention to this aggression. Putin's a laughing stock," Curtis tells PEOPLE (The TV Show!). "It's hard to imagine ever having any diplomatic relations with Russia again."

Curtis adds: "It's very hard to watch the children's hospital in Ukraine, the video of those nurses with the makeshift ventilators that they were operating by hand in the basement with those little tiny preemie babies."

Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis Is a Passionate Advocate for the 'Vulnerable' in Real Life | Credit: Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Halloween actress has always held children close to her heart, as she's been raising money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles for 25 years.

"I had an idea that during the pandemic, when people were in terrible crisis, I wanted to do something, which was a comfort," she explains of her company, My Hand In Yours.

"It really started with just these little sculptures. This is the newest one, called 'Always,' which is a parent's hand and a child's hand," Curtis says, showing off the beautiful memento before adding, "In a very short amount of time we have raised $750,000."

Speaking with PEOPLE about My Hand In Yours in 2020, Curtis explained the importance of creating My Hand In Yours, noting that the company is based on connecting with others during trying times.

"My Hand in Yours was created as a way to connect that part of my life to some sort of advocacy," she says. "Because, if ever there was a time certainly in my lifetime where people need comfort and connection, it's now."

RELATED VIDEO: Maks Chmerkovskiy Says He's Reached Poland After Leaving Ukraine by Train

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country was invaded on Feb. 24. Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

Various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has called for peace talks while urging his country to resist.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine," President Joe Biden said as the invasion began in force in February.

Catch People (The TV show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.